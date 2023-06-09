Massimiliano Locatelli Editions launches as the architect’s latest adventure in design

Massimiliano Locatelli Editions is the latest venture by Milan-based architect and designer Massimiliano Locatelli, in collaboration with Locatelli Partners architecture studio. The groundbreaking new brand showcases a remarkable collection of furniture pieces born from years of expertise and tailormade craftsmanship.

Massimiliano Locatelli Editions: contemporary domestic vision combined with tradition

'Today, I have decided to gather the entire range of these design objects into a single brand, Massimiliano Locatelli Editions,' states Locatelli. 'A collection destined to evolve with the addition of new pieces, always united by a shared philosophy where a contemporary vision of domestic space and living combines with inspiration from tradition.'

The editions are an organic evolution, emerging from the demands and inspirations of specific projects, eventually taking on a life of their own. They embody the belief that furniture should serve a purpose within a broader context, seamlessly integrating into the surrounding environment.

'Perhaps the most significant example is the first table in the “Lakes” series: “West Lake”,' Locatelli explains. 'Designed for the penthouse of a Vietnamese princess overlooking the largest freshwater lake in Hanoi. The vision was to “bring the lake into the home”, to recreate the memory of a form that belongs deeply to the client.'

Meticulously crafted, Massimiliano Locatelli Editions emanate an unmistakable artistic essence as well as an architectural touch: the selection of materials assumes a paramount significance, with each chosen for its intrinsic beauty or its relevance to architectural principles.

From the elegance of Carrara marble and the sleekness of titanium finishes to the exquisite craftsmanship of Murano blown glass and the opulence of 24ct gold accents, every element converges to create functional masterpieces that intend to captivate the senses, aiming for that special balance where art and functionality intertwine.

With its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to innovation that has always characterized his work, this remarkable new adventure by Locatelli invites us to reimagine the boundaries of furniture, embracing a world where beauty and utility coexist harmoniously.

locatellipartners.com/mleditions