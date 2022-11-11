Kohler’s Anthem collection offers an immersive bathroom experience

In partnership with Kohler

Meet Anthem: Kohler’s latest bathroom innovation, a series of shower controls that offer a bespoke, immersive experience. Available with digital as well as mechanical control panels, Anthem can control up to six water sources to customise temperature and flow.

(Image credit: Kohler)

Anthem combines with Kohler’s Statement shower collection: a new range that includes hand showers, body sprays, rainheads and showerheads, and by using Anthem valves and controls, each can be independently adjusted to reach the desired temperature and water flow (options include a soft, warm spray from the overhead rain head and strong, hot massage from the hand shower). Users can mix and match, and with Anthem digital controls, up to ten presets can be programmed to be used any time.

In its digital version, Anthem can be configured via a dedicated app, paired with voice assistants and voice-controlled. Besides offering control over the valves, the app monitors shower temperature and duration, water usage, and features a ‘warm up mode’ that can purge cold water before the shower is started.

(Image credit: Kohler)

‘A really great shower is based highly on personal preference and should be completely within the control of the user,’ adds vice president of Kohler Industrial Design, Lun Cheak Tan.

The Anthem control and Statement shower collection are available in four contemporary finishes, to easily adapt to and enrich any bathroom expression: Polished Chrome, Vibrant Brushed Nickel, Matte Black and Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass.

(Image credit: Kohler)

‘We asked ourselves how we could elevate the function of a showering collection to transform a daily routine into a wellness ritual that also accounted for different requirements across regions and countries,’ stated Kohler. ‘The result is Anthem, a comprehensive collection that can be specified and installed anywhere in the world.’

Both the digital and mechanical panels are meticulously engineered to adapt to global plumbing standards, and they have been precisely developed to ‘elevate the showering routine to a next level sensory event.’

(Image credit: Kohler)

Explore Statement and Anthem showering collection here:

studiokohler.com