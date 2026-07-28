Yabu Pushelberg design studio founders George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg came to their Amagansett house by chance, but once they were in, the East Hampton location became a crucial place for them to expand on their design approach. An escape for the Toronto- and New York-based designers, the beachfront house is a clear reflection of the duo's creative values. Durability, purpose, functionality and a soulful minimalism are key elements shaping the space and are evident in the way the designers experience the home.

The pieces from Yabu Pushelberg's ongoing collaboration with Belgian outdoor company Tribù are perfectly at ease in these spaces, from sofas to loungers in natural materials, adapting to the house's many lives throughout the seasons.

Here, the designers invite us in (and out), and tell us a bit about the time they spend in Amagansett.

In Amagansett with Yabu Pushelberg

(Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

Wallpaper*: Can you tell us about your summer house?

Glenn Pushelberg: Our house was designed around the protected sand dunes. Because of the landscape, we borrowed a layout more common in yacht design than houses, completely immersing us in the natural surroundings.

The house is split across three levels. The lower level holds two guest suites and a bunk room that sleeps six. We love to host, so this floor tends to take on a life of its own.

Chairs from the ‘Nodi’ collection on the terrace (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

George Yabu: The main living space sits on the second level, where the kitchen, dining, and living rooms open onto a wraparound balcony. When we designed the home with Frederick Stelle, we wanted the outdoor deck to feel like an extension of the interior. To do this, we engineered the structure without a corner column, allowing the floor-to-ceiling glass walls to slide completely out of sight. When they're open, the corner disappears entirely. This floor also holds the primary bedroom – meaning everything we need for daily life happens on this single level, where we spend most of our time.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GP: The rooftop is the final level, filled with Tribù pieces and a hot tub. It is our favourite spot to end the night – looking at the stars and listening to the waves.

‘Amanu’ chairs and ‘Dunes’ low table (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

W*: How did you choose it, and how long have you had it?

GP: The house was completed in June 2012. We found the property entirely by chance while flipping through a real estate column in The Sunday Times on a flight back from London. We weren’t looking for a new place, and when we went to visit, we didn’t love the existing house on the site – but the moment we saw the view and the surrounding neighbourhood, we knew it was home.

‘Amanu’ daybeds on the beach (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

W*: When do you usually visit?

GP: We return as often as we can. We try to spend as much time there as possible over the summer because it gives us something we don’t get in Toronto or New York. That sense of quiet and distance is vital for us to have for a few months each year.

W*: How did you put the interiors together?

CP: We didn’t want anything to feel overly formal or precious. The idea is to walk in and immediately feel at ease, instinctively knowing how to use the space.

To bring that feeling to life, we filled the home with a few of our designs for Tribu. Some of the first pieces we brought into the house were the ‘Nodi’ loungers and armchairs – one of our earliest and most well-resolved collections.

Our newest additions are pieces from the Elio collection. It's enveloping and inviting, and has quickly become a favourite of ours.

‘Nodi’ sofas and ‘Amanu’ tables in the terrace (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

W*: What role do the materials of the furniture pieces play in your experience of the house?

GY: We chose the materials to directly support how we want the house to feel, keeping everything soft and neutral. The goal wasn’t to make a loud design statement; we wanted the interiors to act as a calm, gentle backdrop that frames the view.

Because the artwork, objects, and furniture are always evolving in our homes, we focus on how pieces interact to create an easy, natural flow. For example, we actually cut our dining table and chairs down by three inches. That subtle, non-standard height brings them closer to the scale of the living room furniture, completely changing the energy. It encourages guests to linger longer over dinner, then flow naturally back into the living space. The materials and the proportions work together to keep the focus exactly where it should be: on the landscape and the company.

(Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

(Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

W*: What is the best time of the day at the house, and why?

GP: Late at night, lying in bed and hearing the water and distant sound of the train passing by, or the quiet stillness just before sunrise, right when the birds start to chirp.

GY: Heading up to the roof late at night to stargaze and listen to the waves.

W*: Do you have a favourite view?

GP: Looking out at the ocean from the living room, I could easily sit there and stare at it all day long, and often, I do… just don’t tell anyone!

GY: Especially with the doors slid completely open.

‘Dunes’ chairs (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

W*: What is your favourite activity in the area?

GP: We love hosting, cooking together, visiting the local farmers market, and just enjoying the company of our friends and family.

yabupushelberg.com

‘Amanu’ daybeds (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)

‘Nodi’ lounge chairs (Image credit: Courtesy Tribu and Yabu Pushelberg)