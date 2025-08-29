This designer’s Montecito home – once a modest wood cabin – has been transformed into a charming sanctuary
Originally built by architect Lutah Maria Riggs, this compact family home has been reimagined by another influential female designer – Tamara Honey of House of Honey – who has imbued the space with her signature touch
This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.
Profiling a designer’s personal home is always a treat, offering an unfiltered glimpse into their personal taste. So goes the story with Tamara Honey’s charming Montecito dwelling.
Known as the Quarry House, the property was originally built in the 1950s by pioneering female architect Lutah Maria Riggs. What began as a humble wooden cabin has since been transformed by Honey into a serene and soulful sanctuary. The whole property, from the pool and wraparound deck to the surrounding landscape, has been reimagined to align with her aesthetic, while still honouring the spirit of Riggs’ original vision.
The exterior, now clad in blackened cedar, nods to the traditional Japanese technique of ‘shou sugi ban’, a method of preserving wood through charring. Honey further embraced the home’s natural setting by incorporating original boulders into the decking, creating a sculptural ‘social stair’, the perfect perch for gatherings. Inside, the Quarry House marries Japandi restraint with Californian warmth. Natural materials like wood, stone and glass are paired with vintage pieces, sculptural objects and meaningful artwork.
The home is subtly informed by Montecito’s bohemian spirit, and is very much envisioned to be a retreat from city life. True to its name, the Quarry House is nestled within a former rock quarry on a one-acre hillside, situated between the Santa Barbara foothills and the Santa Ynez mountains, offering sweeping views of both peaks and ocean. Honey’s renovation takes full advantage of this setting by inviting the outdoors in. She opened up the interiors and added two striking glass volumes – one housing a new primary suite, the other a freestanding guesthouse. Though the main house measures just 1,800 sq ft, with an additional 550 sq ft in the guest quarters, it feels expansive, its boundaries softened by connection to the landscape.
For Honey, size has been no object in the creation of a deeply personal retreat that balances heritage and innovation, nature and design. The home reflects her eclectic language – soulful, playful and unexpected.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Tweed meets speed in Miss Moonshine, a boat dressed in Savile Row
Miss Moonshine is a speedboat that blends tweed, mahogany, and raw power with a heritage steeped in racing and smuggling
-
Piaget’s two new ultra-thin Altiplano timepieces tick all the right boxes
Piaget unveils the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon and the Altiplano 910P, which honour the maison’s ultra-thin watchmaking heritage
-
‘Stone, timber, silence, wind’: welcome to SMK Thy, the National Gallery of Denmark expansion
A new branch of SMK, the National Gallery of Denmark, opens in a tiny hamlet in the northern part of Jutland; welcome to architecture studio Reiulf Ramstad's masterful redesign of a neglected complex of agricultural buildings into a world-class – and beautifully local – art hub
-
The owner of this restored Spanish Colonial home turned it into a gallery – with no social media allowed
Casa Francis in LA is a private residence, but recently opened its doors to one member of the public at a time for an exhibition centred around domesticity
-
This Manhattan apartment and studio is a shrine to art
This New York artist's home is both comfortable and flexible, acting as a studio and a showcase for his work and collected pieces. We take a tour for our interiors series, The Inside Story
-
Life’s a beach at this tropical-glam Miami development
Five Park Miami Beach mixes streamlined glamour with vibrant colour, and is the focus of Wallpaper’s interiors series, The Inside Story, as the Floridian city holds its annual Grand Prix
-
A Frank Lloyd Wright lamp broke auction record at Sotheby’s – fetching $7.5 million
The architect's ‘Double-Pedestal’ lamp, which was designed for the Dana House in 1903, has become his most valuable work ever offered at auction
-
This Colorado ski chalet combines Rocky Mountains warmth with European design nous
Wood and stone meet artisanal and antique pieces in this high-spec, high-design mountain retreat
-
Hilltop hideaway: Colony creates tranquil interiors for a Catskills retreat
Perched between two mountain ranges, this Catskills retreat marries bold, angular architecture with interiors that offer warmth and texture
-
Rio Kobayashi’s new furniture bridges eras, shown alongside Fritz Rauh’s midcentury paintings at Blunk Space
Furniture designer Rio Kobayashi unveils a new series, informed by the paintings of midcentury artist Fritz Rauh, at California’s Blunk Space
-
Brooklyn furniture studio Stillmade unveils its first collaborative design series
Stillmade brings to life the designs of four New Yorkers – Pat Kim, Danny Kaplan, Michele Quan and Mignogna Studio