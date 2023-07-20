Sarit Shani Hay’s office playground brings childcare to the workplace

The working day has been given a playful twist by Israeli designer Sarit Shani Hay, who has created an indoor programme for the children of employees at an Israeli software company.

(Image credit: Roni Cnaani)

Hay’s indoor playground on the 15th floor of a Tel Aviv skyscraper, spanning 180 sq m, reflects the company’s aim to welcome employees back to the workplace after the pandemic normalised hybrid working. The playground, suitable for children aged one to ten, incorporates motifs from nature to create a sense of wellbeing for both children and parents.

(Image credit: Roni Cnaani)

Floor-to-ceiling windows with views over Tel Aviv create a bright space for a hammock, a climbing wall and a treehouse. A muted colour palette nods to minimalist Nordic principles, broken up by blue and green hues and tree-like wooden posts. Energy-efficient lighting and a focus on clean space enable a warm, inviting atmosphere, while a juxtaposition of textures, from a gridded volume with cubby-hole storage to sliding wood cubes for climbing on, invites exploration.

(Image credit: Roni Cnaani)

Plywood and flame-retardant materials are carefully considered in the space also invested with cast rubber, for shock absorption, across sections of the floor. Helpful additions avoid the need to interrupt parents, with a kitchen for preparing snacks and a café area where employees can spend their breaks with their children included in the space.

shanihay.com