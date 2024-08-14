Hato Store’s new London retail space offers creative collaboration and browsing all under one roof

The new incarnation of Hato Store is a London retail space for inspiration and collaboration by publishing house Hato Press. The company recently shuttered its much-loved store at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross and has reopened closer to home, setting up shop alongside its associated creative practice, Hato Studio, on the Golden Lane Estate, bringing all brand aspects under one roof in the process.

Inside Hato Store's new retail concept

The space offers Hato’s signature, simple yet sophisticated approach to design and storytelling. Earlier in 2024, the studio's offices underwent an interior facelift by Faye Toogood, with a view to encouraging collaborative working among the Hato team. The studio has worked with the British designer since 2017, and her fashion brand is stocked at the Hato Store. With this close design partnership, Toogood took on the challenge to design the store's new incarnation.

Toogood drew inspiration from the surrounding context of the modernist Golden Lane Estate, a Grade II-listed, 1950s housing complex by Chamberlin, Powell and Bon. Her palette of industrial materials, including raw timber and stainless steel, provides a backdrop to the display of pieces from Hato's collaborators and friends.

A wonderful catalogue of books and merchandise is for sale, and browsing (including Hato's latest Studio Cookbook) in amongst the studio's own collection of global design ephemera. As autumn approaches, the new store location will also house ready-to-wear collections from names including Toogood, Xenia Telnut, Magniberg and the ever-wonderful Waste Yarn Project.

The immersive store and creative space will change its shop-front with a roster of fun collaborations scheduled throughout the year. Watch this space for more news.



Hato Store is located at 20 Goswell Road, Golden Lane Estate, EC1M 7AA, opening 15 August 2024, hato.co

Launch events are on during 14 and 15 August, see hatopress.net