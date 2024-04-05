Hannes Peer's new table for Baxter overlaps different architectural styles
‘Loom’ table, by Hannes Peer, for Baxter is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
Mixing traditional and contemporary influences, his eclectic style overlaps different architectural styles to ‘create a dialogue between past and present’, while his visual curiosity for ‘imperfections, nostalgic utopia and future archeology’ has given him a large following on social media. No wonder Baxter – a company known for its collaboration with the likes of Paola Navone, Christophe Delcourt and Studiopepe – has tapped this bright young talent, commissioned him to design this new dining table.
The ‘Loom’ table stands out thanks to its unique lacquered rosewood base, a sequence of architectural volumes stacked on adjustable metallic legs that gracefully rises to support the glass tabletop. The intricate base creates a dance of light and shadow, with the tabletop serving as both a filter and enhancer.
The design pays homage to ‘the fusion of material, form, and function characteristic of Brazilian midcentury design’, and simultaneously ‘draws inspiration from American kinetic art, delving into visual perception and movement to captivate the observer's imagination.’
The complex wooden base also recalls the jaw-dropping designs of Italian polymath Carlo Mollino, a great influence on Peer. They too combined glass tops with eccentric wooden bases in the shape of arabesques or vertebrae.
Baxter Cinema, Largo Augusto 1, Milan
