The rich culture of India is celebrated in Milan with Gunjan Gupta's Indian Tiny Megastore
During Milan Design Week 2024, Gunjan Gupta's Indian Tiny Megastore curated by Maria Cristina Didero brings Indian culture to the city
Garlands, green chillies and rangoli: a taste of India has landed in Milan with the ‘Indian Tiny Megastore’ in 5vie district for Milan Design Week 2024. 'I wanted to share India’s story, forms and materiality with a 21st Century vision in a more accessible way for a wider audience,' says Gunjan Gupta, founder of contemporary design platform Ikkis and designer of the installation. The multi sensory experience sees a tablescape surrounded by 21 (Ikkis translates to this number) design moments set up like an Indian supermarket.
Indian Tiny Megastore in 5 Vie
Getting an immersion in Indian culture is at the heart of Gupta’s concept 'India is starting to see itself - overcoming its colonial hangover. India is a vast country with multiple crafts and industrial facilities that I had the opportunity to discover and interact with over the course of my career in collectible design spanning 2 decades.'
The contemporary wares of Ikkis, including vessels made of terracotta coated copper, are surrounded by cultural motifs and offerings, from coconuts to flowers, mangoes to diyas. 'It’s important to me that people leave the exhibition with a renewed sense of India leaving behind the common stereotypes associated with the country,' Gupta explains.
The essence of India is further explored in the installation's ‘supermarket’ backdrop. '‘Kirana’ shops are tiny shops selling groceries and sundries in India – it’s a specific kind of atmosphere that sells the emotion of meeting your every need.' Gupta wanted visitors to feel the joy of India through its smells and vibrant spectrum of colours spanning orange, yellow, greens and pinks, representing 'the glorification of organised chaos' that is a core element of the shopping experience in India. Seeing this within the landscape of The House of Devil in the centre of Milan ushers synergies with the bustle and rich culture of Milan Design Week itself.
'This initiative represents a form of democratisation in Gunjan Gupta’s design philosophy, making these objects crafted with a touch of love accessible to everyone,' says Maria Cristina Didero, the curator of the project.
All the pieces are also up for sale, including a new collection inspired by Milan and Ettore Sottsass, an array of glasses, cups and plates. Aside from giving the design week audience access to Indian culture, Gupta sees this as a moment for Indian design’s image. 'The one thing that I think has changed immensely is the repositioning of the “made in India’ brand by Indian designers,' she says. 'Objects are being produced to the highest quality as per International standards and the uniqueness of Indian craft is being showcased in amazing ways.'
Indian Tiny Megastore by Gunjan Gupta is on view until 21 April as part of Milan Design Week
Sujata Burman is a writer and editor based in London, specialising in design and culture. She was Digital Design Editor at Wallpaper* before moving to her current role of Head of Content at London Design Festival and London Design Biennale where she is expanding the content offering of the showcases. Over the past decade, Sujata has written for global design and culture publications, and has been a speaker, moderator and judge for institutions and brands including RIBA, D&AD, Design Museum and Design Miami/. In 2019, she co-authored her first book, An Opinionated Guide to London Architecture, published by Hoxton Mini Press, which was driven by her aim to make the fields of design and architecture accessible to wider audiences.
