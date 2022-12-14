Experiencing Transcendence with Kohler at Design Miami 2022

In partnership with Kohler

At Design Miami 2022, Kohler invited visitors to enjoy calm and tranquility through Transcendence, an immersive installation created by Lebanese designer Nada Debs. Imagined in collaboration with Kohler and Design Miami curatorial director Maria Cristina Didero, the three-room exhibit is a modern translation of a traditional hammam, which refers to both the place and experience of cleansing the body and mind.

In the exhibit, Debs channelled her belief in the power of tactile storytelling and highlighted the emotional resonance of culture and craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Kohler)

‘Having the opportunity to design a modern hammam at Design Miami truly embodies the sentiment that wellbeing transcends all culture,’ says Debs. ‘I am excited to offer such a unique experience to the industry.’

This artistic expression came to life in a poignant marriage with Kohler’s design and material expertise and commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Kohler WasteLAB, Debs designed the exhibit’s custom handcrafted tile using reclaimed waste materials for the tile body and its uniquely coloured glazes. The tile’s arch aesthetic mimics the design of traditional hammams and offers a visual parallel between the rebirth of waste material, the mission of Kohler WasteLAB, and the spiritual and emotional rejuvenation visitors experience within the installation at Design Miami.

Nada Debs (Image credit: Kohler)

The archival Kohler sinks featured in Transcendence are vintage 1927, reinforcing the company’s focus on building products that withstand the test of time. The sinks also showcase Spring Green, one of six heritage colours Kohler is featuring during a year-long campaign celebrating the company’s 150th anniversary and its century-long colour story.

(Image credit: Kohler)

Visitors had several opportunities to engage with Kohler throughout Design Miami, including a panel discussion with Nada Debs and Laura Kohler, chief sustainability and DEI officer at Kohler Co. The discussion was moderated by Didero, who led an examination of how partner collaboration can address societal shifts and result in more sustainable designs.

Laura Kohler, chief sustainability and DEI officer at Kohler Co, speaking at Design Miami 2023 (Image credit: Kohler)

If you couldn’t attend Design Miami in person, Kohler invites you to immerse yourself in the hammam experience virtually and explore every aspect in intricate detail. Discover Transcendence and much more at studiokohler.com (opens in new tab)