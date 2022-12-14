Experiencing Transcendence with Kohler at Design Miami 2022
Kohler’s take on the hammam by Nada Debs offered sustainability, heritage hues and a moment of spiritual calm at Design Miami 2022
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
In partnership with Kohler
At Design Miami 2022, Kohler invited visitors to enjoy calm and tranquility through Transcendence, an immersive installation created by Lebanese designer Nada Debs. Imagined in collaboration with Kohler and Design Miami curatorial director Maria Cristina Didero, the three-room exhibit is a modern translation of a traditional hammam, which refers to both the place and experience of cleansing the body and mind.
In the exhibit, Debs channelled her belief in the power of tactile storytelling and highlighted the emotional resonance of culture and craftsmanship.
‘Having the opportunity to design a modern hammam at Design Miami truly embodies the sentiment that wellbeing transcends all culture,’ says Debs. ‘I am excited to offer such a unique experience to the industry.’
This artistic expression came to life in a poignant marriage with Kohler’s design and material expertise and commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Kohler WasteLAB, Debs designed the exhibit’s custom handcrafted tile using reclaimed waste materials for the tile body and its uniquely coloured glazes. The tile’s arch aesthetic mimics the design of traditional hammams and offers a visual parallel between the rebirth of waste material, the mission of Kohler WasteLAB, and the spiritual and emotional rejuvenation visitors experience within the installation at Design Miami.
The archival Kohler sinks featured in Transcendence are vintage 1927, reinforcing the company’s focus on building products that withstand the test of time. The sinks also showcase Spring Green, one of six heritage colours Kohler is featuring during a year-long campaign celebrating the company’s 150th anniversary and its century-long colour story.
Visitors had several opportunities to engage with Kohler throughout Design Miami, including a panel discussion with Nada Debs and Laura Kohler, chief sustainability and DEI officer at Kohler Co. The discussion was moderated by Didero, who led an examination of how partner collaboration can address societal shifts and result in more sustainable designs.
If you couldn’t attend Design Miami in person, Kohler invites you to immerse yourself in the hammam experience virtually and explore every aspect in intricate detail. Discover Transcendence and much more at studiokohler.com (opens in new tab)
-
Twin 6a architects buildings arrive at London Design District
Two 6a architects-designed buildings, A2 and B2, launch at the Design District in London
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Vanessa Beecroft’s ethereal performance and sculpture exhibition explore Sicily’s cultural history
At the historic Palazzo Abatellis, Sicily, Vanessa Beecroft has unveiled ‘VB94’, a new tableau vivant comprising a one-time performance and a new series of sculptures, the latter on view until 8 January
By Hili Perlson • Published
-
Best Public Building, the shortlist: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
We reveal the shortlist for Best Public Building: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tom Dixon and VitrA introduce the pop art bathroom
Fun and functionality combine in Tom Dixon’s ‘Liquid’ bathroom collection for VitrA
By Simon Mills • Published
-
‘Wellbeing transcends all culture’: Kohler and Nada Debs unveil hammam-inspired installation at Design Miami 2022
Design Miami 2022: Nada Debs created a hammam-inspired installation in collaboration with the Kohler WasteLAB team, using materials from landfill and Kohler's waste flow
By Maria Sobrino • Published
-
Kohler’s Anthem collection offers an immersive bathroom experience
Intuitive, powerful and precise, the Anthem series by Kohler is the beginning of a bathroom revolution
By Rosa Bertoli • Published