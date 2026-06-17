Michele De Lucchi and Enzo Mari’s minimalist puzzles champion old-school play
Strange creatures in wood and cardboard assemble for a summer of well-designed fun, as Danese Milano launches classic and new designs
Imagination and discovery are at the core of Danese Milano’s new summer series of objects. The design brand has collaborated with designer Michele De Lucchi on colourful puzzles, and also reissued Enzo Mari's classic 16 Animali/ Pesci wooden puzzles from 1957. Both projects with clear educational missions, each is conceived to invite hands-on exploration.
Design gets playful at Danese Milano
De Lucchi’s graphic and architectural language is captured in his two projects: La Fattoria di Chele and the Chele Puzzle. In the first, eight farm animals – playful and expressive creatures that reflect De Lucchi’s sketching style – emerge from cut-out slots in Chilean pine panels.
In this contemporary nod to Enzo Mari’s animal puzzles, each creature is cut from a single 9mm-thick wooden circle and is as much decorative object as play thing.
Equally tactile, the Chele Puzzle is a composition tool, comprising colourful shapes and forms from De Lucchi’s sketches, which users are encouraged to arrange to create imaginary animals and environments. Made from cardboard, the puzzle is designed to be durable and portable.
Danese Milano has also relaunched classic designs by Enzo Mari: 16 Animali and 16 Pesci. Both are centred on a single continuous cut that generates 16 different figures from one piece of wood. These little characters all slot together to fill the puzzle's wooden housing, or playfully stack on top of each other.
These four projects mark a championing of classic ideas of play, encouraging independent imagination and creativity, while in turn reducing over-stimulation – minimal, considered design that’s also fun.
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.