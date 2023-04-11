The new table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform is inspired by megalithic tombs
The ‘Neolith’ table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
Inspired by the megalithic tombs found all across western Europe, the ‘Neolith’ table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform evokes ‘an immutable and somewhat comforting aspect of dolmens’. Its thick legs, available in black elm or Travertine marble, bring a certain softness to the design, and form a monumental base for a slim table top available in the same wood, and a choice of matt or glossy marble.
‘I have made several visits to the dolmen, menhir and Neolithic places in Brittany, including Carnac, the most famous site,’ explains its designer, Emmanuel Gallina. ‘I am also fascinated by Stonehenge, which will certainly be one of my future destinations.’ The Bordeaux and Milan-based French designer recommends pairing the ‘Neolith’ with his ‘Curve’ solid wood chair, also for Poliform, as it uses the same design language, with soft curves and tapering slender lines.
The table is available in both rectangular and circular versions, each in three different sizes. ‘The strength of the system lies in the variety – in terms of shape and size – of tops available, which can be paired with various bases resting on one unique type of leg,’ says Gallina, who previously worked with Antonio Citterio before setting up his eponymous studio in Paris in 2009.
Gallina’s many designs for Poliform include the ‘Grace’ armchair and ‘Concorde’ table, as well as the ‘Symphony’ sideboard, winner of a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Award. He has just designed ‘Magnolia’, a new outdoor furniture collection for the Italian company. Its new chair, with a lounge seat featuring soft cushions, is a perfect match for the ‘Neolith’ outdoor version.
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 5, Stand XX
Piazza Cavour, 2, Milan
poliform.it (opens in new tab)
emmanuel-gallina.com (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
