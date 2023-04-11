The new table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform is inspired by megalithic tombs

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week

Inspired by the megalithic tombs found all across western Europe, the ‘Neolith’ table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform evokes ‘an immutable and somewhat comforting aspect of dolmens’. Its thick legs, available in black elm or Travertine marble, bring a certain softness to the design, and form a monumental base for a slim table top available in the same wood, and a choice of matt or glossy marble.

‘I have made several visits to the dolmen, menhir and Neolithic places in Brittany, including Carnac, the most famous site,’ explains its designer, Emmanuel Gallina. ‘I am also fascinated by Stonehenge, which will certainly be one of my future destinations.’ The Bordeaux and Milan-based French designer recommends pairing the ‘Neolith’ with his ‘Curve’ solid wood chair, also for Poliform, as it uses the same design language, with soft curves and tapering slender lines.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poliform)

The table is available in both rectangular and circular versions, each in three different sizes. ‘The strength of the system lies in the variety – in terms of shape and size – of tops available, which can be paired with various bases resting on one unique type of leg,’ says Gallina, who previously worked with Antonio Citterio before setting up his eponymous studio in Paris in 2009.

Gallina’s many designs for Poliform include the ‘Grace’ armchair and ‘Concorde’ table, as well as the ‘Symphony’ sideboard, winner of a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Award. He has just designed ‘Magnolia’, a new outdoor furniture collection for the Italian company. Its new chair, with a lounge seat featuring soft cushions, is a perfect match for the ‘Neolith’ outdoor version.

