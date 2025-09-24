Svenskt Tenn shrinks a century of interiors into miniature form
The Swedish design company creates dollhouse-sized fabrics and furnishings for its latest exhibition, ‘Svenskt Tenn on a Small Scale’ (until 19 October 2025)
There is something about miniature room sets that awakens childlike wonder in even the most serious of us – the simple pleasure of peering into tiny, self-contained worlds. So if you also happen to be a fan of midcentury design and Swedish interiors, then new exhibition 'Svenskt Tenn on a Small Scale' at the brand's Stockholm flagship is unmissable, charting 101 years of its exhibition history through nine exquisitely detailed dioramas.
First created for Svenskt Tenn's 2024 retrospective at Liljevalchs gallery in Stockholm, the models have been brought back together for a second showing, celebrating the company’s 101-year legacy of interior design and exhibition-making. Crafted by Stockholm-based Ray Atelier, a specialist in precision model-making, the nine miniature rooms reproduce pivotal moments from Svenskt Tenn’s past – from early international showings in Paris and San Francisco to in-store installations on Strandvägen 5.
'Just as the original exhibitions were carefully staged to present new ideas in furniture, textiles and interiors, it was important that these miniatures carried the same level of craftsmanship,' Tora Grape, head of marketing at Svenskt Tenn, told Wallpaper*. 'Last year’s retrospective reaffirmed the significance of Svenskt Tenn’s exhibitions in shaping not only the company's history but also Swedish and international design at large,' she adds. 'Bringing the models back together allows us to highlight that legacy in a new way – on a smaller scale – offering visitors a concise overview of the brand’s aesthetic trajectory over more than 100 years. Many of the patterns and furniture designs that first appeared in these exhibitions remain in our assortment today, so this presentation underscores both continuity and innovation.'
Each interior set – in scales of 1:5 and 1:8 – includes faithfully reproduced scaled-down fabrics and wallpapers to preserve the atmosphere and integrity of the original exhibitions. Among the scenes are the 1934 Liljevalchs exhibition announcing Svenskt Tenn founder Estrid Ericson’s collaboration with architect Josef Frank; the 1937 Paris World’s Fair terrace furnishings; the 1939 Golden Gate Exposition in San Francisco; and, more recently, the 1998 ‘White Exhibition’, the 2017 ‘Black Exhibition’, and India Mahdavi’s exuberant ‘Frankly Yours’ installation of 2022.
Running alongside the models, Svenskt Tenn's Interior Design Studio has created two contemporary room settings in the store, showing how Ericson and Frank’s humanist approach to interiors remains as relevant to modern homes as it was a century ago.
The exhibition is on view at Svenskt Tenn, Strandvägen 5, Stockholm, until 19 October 2025, svenskttenn.com
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
