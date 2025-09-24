From royal banquets at Versailles to dinners with Queen Elizabeth II and President John F Kennedy, Louis XIII cognac has been sipped at some of the most prestigious tables. The self-proclaimed ‘King of Cognac’ was created in 1874 by Paul-Émile Rémy Martin, and comprises a blend of eaux-de-vie, using grapes grown in Grande Champagne. There’s dedicated glassware available to accompany the cognac, and it seemed a natural progression for the French maison to extend beyond the decanter to the dining table with a new venture into porcelain.

Discover the new tableware by Louis XIII

‘Art de la Table’ is the maison’s fine tableware debut. ‘Our ambition was to extend the tasting ritual into a complete dining experience,’ explains Anne-Laure Pressat, Louis XIII executive director. ‘The heritage of timeless moments inspired us to create art pieces that carry the same spirit of excellence and emotion beyond the glass. It felt like a natural evolution for us to make every dining experience an elevated and memorable occasion.’

Louis XIII worked with JL Coquet, a 200-year-old porcelain house renowned for its porcelain’s purity. Within ‘Art de la Table’ are two collections. Each includes six pieces: a large plate, a soup plate, a dessert plate, a bowl, tea set and a coffee set.

The first collection, ‘Soil is Our Soul’, pays homage to the terroir of Grande Champagne. ‘We 3D-scanned the chalky soil at our Domaine du Grollet and translated its texture into porcelain, a tactile reminder of our roots,’ says Pressat. ‘Every detail reflects the idea that the soul of Louis XIII begins in the earth.’

‘Light of Time’, the second collection, focuses on how the eaux-de-vie are kept in cellars. JL Coquet carved facets into the porcelain to catch the light to match Louis XIII’s glass decanter. Final details include hand-painted copper that echoes the amber hues of cognac.

The collections’ complexity and artistry lie in the intricate craftsmanship of the porcelain, its whiteness a hallmark of quality. Pressat explains that each piece undergoes a three-to-four-week process, and is shaped by the hands of JL Coquet’s artisans in Limoges. ‘Over three years, 40 artisans mastered 12 entirely new techniques to bring our vision to life. For us, the process was about ensuring that every detail reflected Louis XIII’s legacy and quest for utmost quality. It was about pushing the limits of porcelain-making to fully express the soul of Louis XIII.’ Only 750 numbered editions of each collection have been made.

With the tableware taking diners from starter to dessert, each piece highlighting precise craftsmanship, Pressat says, ’Ultimately, we want people to feel connected to something larger than the table itself, a celebration of terroir, time and savoir-faire.’

Louis XIII Art de la Table will be available exclusively at the Louis XIII Boutique at Harrods, starting at £400 for a set of two pieces, from October 2025