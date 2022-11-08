Louis XIII cognac is now available by The Drop
Louis XIII cognac launches The Drop, a miniature version that contains a single centilitre of the exclusive spirit
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The makers of ultra-premium cognac Louis XIII have launched The Drop – an initiative that engages a new generation of cognac connoisseurs and invites them to connect with the heritage brand as never before.
The story of Louis XIII cognac
Louis XIII cognac is one of the world’s most exclusive and prestigious spirits. It was conceived in 1874 by Paul-Émile Rémy Martin, whose vision was to create a very special cognac with the eponymous house’s oldest eaux-de-vie.
He named it after France’s King Louis XIII, who was the first monarch to recognise cognac as a category of brandy in its own right. Since then, generations of cellar masters have used extraordinary finesse to create an exquisite blend that is made up of 1,200 individual eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne, each distilled and selected at different times during the history of the house.
This significant spirit has traditionally been presented in an ornate crystal decanter, mouth-blown by skilled craftsmen and embellished with fleurs-de-lys, the design of which has remained mostly unchanged for over a century.
The decanter, a work of art in its own right, is part of the Louis XIII iconography and its presence in any surroundings signals the rarity, quality and opulence of the brand.
Louis XIII The Drop
The Drop is a completely new way to experience Louis XIII – a miniature version of the exclusive cognac offered at its lowest price point, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy it.
Each miniature vessel contains a single centilitre of cognac, making The Drop the first cognac designed to be drunk directly from the bottle.
A variety of differently coloured tops allows you to choose as the mood takes you: Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright. The individual bottles retail for £160 or you may choose to take the box set of all five bottles for £750.
The Drop shows a contemporary, playful side to the heritage brand, and a forward-thinking reinterpretation of luxury codes.
This version of the Louis XIII cognac is spontaneous and accessible, and now embraced as a luxury accessory – the bottles may be encased and carried in leather holsters with shoulder straps, available in five colours that co-ordinate with the bottle tops.
Louis XIII is looking towards the future and inviting a new generation of cognac connoisseurs to take ownership of the timeless brand in their own unique style.
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
-
Essential men’s jewellery pieces putting a modern spin on tradition
Men’s jewellery gives traditional pieces a contemporary update
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Anne Imhof ‘Avatar II’ review: a psychological thriller to make you wince and wonder
German artist Anne Imhof’s ‘Avatar II’ exhibition at London’s Sprüth Magers is a compelling, uncanny probing of contemporary culture, reality and artifice
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Eames office chairs take the spotlight in a new digital showcase
Iconic Eames office chairs designs are celebrated by the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity in a new online exhibition titled 'The Ever-Evolving Eames Aluminium Group'
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published