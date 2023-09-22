Tiwa Select opens permanent Tribeca home with a show of new works in Murano glass
Tiwa Select celebrates its permanent New York gallery space with an exhibition of new works by Dana Arbib (until 17 October 2023)
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A year after making the jump from West Coast to East Coast, the roving design gallery Tiwa Select has put down real roots in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood. Located on the fifth floor of a former electric parts factory that dates from 1915, Tiwa Select’s sprawling new home is here to stay.
‘I had a pretty complicated landing in NYC after the ease of LA,’ says the gallery’s founder Alex Tieghi-Walker (featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300 guide to creative America). ‘My first gallery space basically fell down after one show, the second (temporary) space at the National Arts Club was magical, but was a fifth-floor walk-up and too small to do anything that a lot of people would have been able to experience. I'd nearly given up finding somewhere, then I joined forces with my friend and now-business partner, set designer Currie Ritchie, who lined up a bunch of viewings. This gallery couldn't be a better place to put down roots here. It feels very “old Downtown” – views of brick alleyways and patinaed shutters, lofty ceilings and a patchwork floor of plywood, original floorboards and repaired patches of tin and lead. A rickety elevator, all the things that feel lost from a lot of buildings today.’
To properly inaugurate the space, Tieghi-Walker has staged a second showing of works by glass artist Dana Arbib, who has created 17 unique lighting objects and vessels in Murano glass. Arbib’s first glass works were originally presented during NYCxDesign 2022, in a show that nodded to the colours and shapes found in Roman glass and North African relics, while paying tribute to her Libyan heritage and expressing a romanticised fusion of Jewish, Italian and North African cultures. A self-taught designer who developed a relationship with Murano glass after discovering that a distant uncle, a Libyan migrant-turned-glassblower, owned a furnace in Venice during the early 20th century, Arbib partners with master glass artisans in Murano to produce the works.
In this follow-up group of works ‘Vetro Orto’, which means ‘the glass vegetable garden’, Arbib’s pieces allude to familiar shapes – gourds, brassicas and root vegetables – that expand upon her visual language that draws from the natural world.
‘The pieces mimic fractals and logarithmic sequences found in nature that push the physical capabilities of glass in a spectacular fashion. Familiar forms are paired with unexpected colorways to create an otherworldly body of work,’ says Tieghi-Walker. ‘I find glassmakers in Murano are either making pieces that feel very traditional –historic forms and colour – or they swing so far the other way, making exaggerated and futuristic-looking works that somehow miss the mark. What I love about Dana's work is that it sits between the two, feeling traditional on the one hand, in the way that it references historical glassware, but pushing the colour and ornamentation in a very forward-thinking way. The colours she uses are so vivid and brave, the works look like little aliens.’
With objects from the Queens-based vintage design gallery The Somerset House, including pieces by Alvar Aalto, Tucker Robbins, and a historic Biedermeier daybed, also on display to create a richer context in which to view Arbib’s work, the exhibition reinforces Tiwa Select’s position in the design community.
‘The aim is for this gallery to operate more like a cultural space, hosting food events as well as different types of artists and exhibitions. We referenced the creative pioneers in this part of town – Paula Cooper, Ingo Maurer, Donald Judd – and how they transformed their spaces. I think what we share with those pioneers is a tight budget,’ says Tieghi-Walker. ‘Currie and I had totally self-funded this project so we were doing things with the resources we had: a lot of late nights stripping varnish from the floors and rewiring, plumbing ourselves. The space feels soulful and breaks the traditional feel of galleries in this part of the city. We're excited to see the space evolve and grow.’
‘Vetro Orto’ is on view until 17 October 2023
TIWA Gallery
86 Walker Street
5th Floor, New York City, NY 10013
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Giulio Cappellini’s future landscapes: tomorrow’s interiors for flexible living
As Wallpaper* Guest Editor, design legend Giulio Cappellini imagines interiors full of fluidity and freedom, for work and home
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Jacob Cohën presents new collection by Matthew Adams Dolan in a unique Milanese location – an artist’s studio
The American designer’s first physical presentation for Italian denim brand Jacob Cohën took place in the working studio of Italian artist Luca Pignatelli
By Jack Moss Published
-
Roca São Paulo Gallery’s architecture is a tribute to the Atlantic Forest
Roca São Paulo Gallery designed by architect Fernanda Marques opens in Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Rafael de Cárdenas unveils model residence interiors for Manhattan’s supertall skyscraper
Residence 66 at 111 West 57th Street is a model home inside Manhattan’s supertall skyscraper with views over Central Park
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Christophe Delcourt’s new furniture for Avenue Road puts wood front and centre
Christophe Delcourt's ‘Woodlane’ furniture collection, staged at Avenue Road’s art deco residence in Miami, demonstrates the French designer’s mastery of the natural material
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Step inside L'Objet's expanding universe
Behind the scenes at L'Objet: we take a look at the American brand's dedication to craftmanship, innovation and design
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Japanese Magoji kites on display at Noguchi Museum
Kites from Magoji, the legendary Japanese kite atelier, are on display at the Noguchi Museum shop until 6 August 2023
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
Design at the White House: the creatives working with US Presidents past and present
Interior designers, fashion designers and artists, whose collaborators have included the White House and its residents, with commissions that range from interior refits to presidential portraits
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Celebrity shapeshifters: American stars turned creative entrepreneurs
Hailing from the realms of celebrity music and cinema, through their creative excellence and entrepreneurship these stars help redefine jewellery, fashion, art and more
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
A Japanese food-themed retail concept in New York draws on natural materials
50 Norman by Schemata Architects is an eclectic hospitality venture in Brooklyn
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Seth Rogen’s Houseplant combines the actor’s passion for cannabis, design, and art
Houseplant is a brand by actor Seth Rogen and film producer Evan Goldberg, offering cannabis essentials, from rolling trays to party ashtrays, and home accessories
By Rosa Bertoli Published