Bethan Laura Wood’s kaleidoscope of colours arrives at Melbourne’s NGV
‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’ is a new exhibition by Bethan Laura Wood (3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024), the result of of her NGV MECCA 2023 Women in Design Commission
Bethan Laura Wood unveils ‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’, an exhibition of new works at NGV Melbourne (on view 3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024), part of the museum's MECCA 2023 Women in Design Commission and shown within the NGV Triennial. For the new commission, Wood created two new works, a rug and a 360-degree bookcase, shown in an immersive multimedia display featuring sound and kaleidoscopic projections.
‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’ by Bethan Laura Wood at NGV
The new works are infused with Wood's signature explorations of colour and shape, and were created in conversation with Regency-era works from the NGV Collection. Looking at British Regency Salons and the period dating back to 1811-1820, the designer delved into the social phenomena of the time, with particular focus on the role of women in encouraging social equality and access to education.
References touched upon by Wood in her work include the Bluestocking literary society, Regency-era design, and books such as Mary Wollstonecraft’s feminist text, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman: with Strictures on Political and Moral Subjects, London, 1792.
'I am so excited to see all the different elements come together in one space, creating a vibrating conversation of colour, pattern and movement, taking on my vision of a contemporary Bluestocking parlour for shared conversation and contemplation,' says Wood.
The designer worked with Italian wood veneer specialist Alpi, whose artisans developed special tiles in jewel tones inspired by the Regency era. The material was used by Wood to create a colourful, five-tiered bookcase, essentially a three-dimensional kaleidoscope. Drawing the public's attention to the importance of broad access to education, the designer selected titles from authors she explored as part of her research. She also collaborated with Milanese company Cc-tapis to create the hand-tufted hexagonal wool rug, defined by the same kaleidoscope pattern.
As the second-ever recipient of the commission (following Tatiana Bilbao in 2022), Wood fittingly embodies the values of the programme, aiming to elevate women in art and design. Through her work, Wood has often explored past eras of art and design, which she has then interpreted with her distinctive approach. Working within NGV offers an opportunity for the designer to delve further into this aspect of her practice, while creating new work that pushes the boundaries of craft
'The enormous talent and contribution of designers like Bethan remind us how important it is to ensure that women are represented not just in design schools, but in studios, galleries and leadership positions in the design industry,' says founder and co-CEO of MECCA Jo Horgan, who is also an NGV Foundation board member.
'Bethan’s multidisciplinary approach also reminds us that creativity, diverse thinking and curiosity can achieve remarkable things, and help us to see the world in new ways. MECCA M-POWER is all about championing equality and opportunities for women and girls, and we’re so delighted to be able to help bring Bethan’s work to new audiences and inspire women and girls in Australia to dream big.'
Bethan Laura Wood's ‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’ is on view from 3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024
NGV International
St Kilda Road
Melbourne
ngv.melbourne
bethanlaurawood.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
At Patina Maldives, sustainability and luxury blend harmoniously
Luxury resort Patina Maldives recently partnered with natural skincare brand Haeckles to craft a bespoke wellbeing range
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Cast House by Bureau de Change offers a contemporary take on an Edwardian home
Concrete tiers bring a distinctive edge to Cast House, Bureau de Change’s bold reimagining of a London Edwardian home
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Saint Laurent unites with Juergen Teller on career-spanning exhibition (and it comes with merch)
Saint Laurent is the official sponsor of Juergen Teller’s upcoming ‘i need to live’ Paris exhibition, and has also created an exclusive lifestyle collection adorned with the photographer’s works
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Bethan Laura Wood’s psychedelic collection for Kaldewei is the avocado bathroom of her dreams
Bethan Laura Wood’s ‘Avocado Dreams’ collection for Kaldewei combines the German company’s expert manufacturing with a whimsical visual interpretation
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Bethan Laura Wood announced for NGV MECCA 2023 Women in Design Commission
As part of the commission, London-based designer Bethan Laura Wood will be invited to create new work for Melbourne's NGV, to be unveiled December 2023
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Having a Thing: the props, pillars and peculiarities of personal brand building
By Tony Chambers Published
-
Friends + Design: in celebration of special friendships and creativity
By Sam Rogers Last updated
-
Top 20 under 40: the stars of tomorrow
Inevitably, our Power 200 is stuffed with consistent old-hands and longstanding design royalty. But as part of this exploded approach, we've also curated a concise selection of the finest practitioners under 40 – not so much the stars of tomorrow as precocious dazzlers
By Rosa Bertoli Published