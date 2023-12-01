Bethan Laura Wood’s kaleidoscope of colours arrives at Melbourne’s NGV

Bethan Laura Wood unveils ‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’, an exhibition of new works at NGV Melbourne (on view 3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024), part of the museum's MECCA 2023 Women in Design Commission and shown within the NGV Triennial. For the new commission, Wood created two new works, a rug and a 360-degree bookcase, shown in an immersive multimedia display featuring sound and kaleidoscopic projections.

‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’ by Bethan Laura Wood at NGV

Scale model of Bethan Laura Wood’s MECCA x NGV: Women in Design Commission (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge)

The new works are infused with Wood's signature explorations of colour and shape, and were created in conversation with Regency-era works from the NGV Collection. Looking at British Regency Salons and the period dating back to 1811-1820, the designer delved into the social phenomena of the time, with particular focus on the role of women in encouraging social equality and access to education.

References touched upon by Wood in her work include the Bluestocking literary society, Regency-era design, and books such as Mary Wollstonecraft’s feminist text, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman: with Strictures on Political and Moral Subjects, London, 1792.

Bethan Laura Wood’s custom wood veneers at ALPI, designed for the MECCA x NGV: Women in Design Commission (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler)

'I am so excited to see all the different elements come together in one space, creating a vibrating conversation of colour, pattern and movement, taking on my vision of a contemporary Bluestocking parlour for shared conversation and contemplation,' says Wood.

The designer worked with Italian wood veneer specialist Alpi, whose artisans developed special tiles in jewel tones inspired by the Regency era. The material was used by Wood to create a colourful, five-tiered bookcase, essentially a three-dimensional kaleidoscope. Drawing the public's attention to the importance of broad access to education, the designer selected titles from authors she explored as part of her research. She also collaborated with Milanese company Cc-tapis to create the hand-tufted hexagonal wool rug, defined by the same kaleidoscope pattern.

ALPI sample cupboard (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler)

As the second-ever recipient of the commission (following Tatiana Bilbao in 2022), Wood fittingly embodies the values of the programme, aiming to elevate women in art and design. Through her work, Wood has often explored past eras of art and design, which she has then interpreted with her distinctive approach. Working within NGV offers an opportunity for the designer to delve further into this aspect of her practice, while creating new work that pushes the boundaries of craft

'The enormous talent and contribution of designers like Bethan remind us how important it is to ensure that women are represented not just in design schools, but in studios, galleries and leadership positions in the design industry,' says founder and co-CEO of MECCA Jo Horgan, who is also an NGV Foundation board member.

Bethan Laura Wood with scale model of the MECCA x NGV: Women in Design Commission (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge)

'Bethan’s multidisciplinary approach also reminds us that creativity, diverse thinking and curiosity can achieve remarkable things, and help us to see the world in new ways. MECCA M-POWER is all about championing equality and opportunities for women and girls, and we’re so delighted to be able to help bring Bethan’s work to new audiences and inspire women and girls in Australia to dream big.'

Bethan Laura Wood's ‘Kaleidoscope-o-rama’ is on view from 3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024

NGV International

St Kilda Road

Melbourne

ngv.melbourne

bethanlaurawood.com

Bethan Laura Wood reviewing her ‘kaleidoscope book block pages ’custom wood veneers developed with ALPI at the Factory (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler)

Scale model and hand sketches of Bethan Laura Wood’s MECCA x NGV: Women in Design Commission at ALPI factory (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler)