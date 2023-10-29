BD Barcelona relaunches Oscar Tusquet’s Gaulino collection

This year, iconic Spanish design brand BD Barcelona was relaunched by Apartamento, Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, and Arquitectura G, who together have set out to explore its heritage while building a future legacy in collaboration with some of today’s most exciting creatives.

Among the first steps of the brand’s rebirth is the relaunch of Oscar Tusquets’ Gaulino chair and wider furniture collection. One of BD Barcelona's original founders in 1972, Tusquets had spent time in Milan as part of his work with architects Federico Correa and Alfonso Milá, visiting Triennale in his free time with Gregotti and philosopher Umberto Eco.

Gaulino by Oscar Tusquets for BD Barcelona

(Image credit: Eduard Sanchez)

The collection started with the Gaulino chair, designed by Tusquets in 1987. Inspired by Antoni Gaudí and Carlo Mollino (hence the name blending the two design icons), the chair merged sensual lines with a modern approach to furniture design, a mix of imagination and rigorous creation.

Over time, the first Gaulino design erupted in a fully-fledged collection, including a lighter version of the chair, the Gaulino Easy, the Gaulinetta, a slender model without arms (that nods to Enzo Mari's Tonietta chair), and the Gaulino stool.

(Image credit: Eduard Sanchez)

Using the same design codes, Tusquets also designed a series of coffee and dining tables, the Carlinas, with smoked glass tops, and the Gaulino table, with a classic wooden top. A series of bookcases completes the collection. The range is made of ash wood, with distinctive black stained option, a natural varnished solid ash and coral red lacquer.

The Gaulino designs represent BD Barcelona’s innovative spirit, and its founders' visionary attitude towards design and furniture. The new owners promise to bring the same approach to the brand, in close collaboration with Tusquets but also together with some of the most exciting names of the new generation.

bdbarcelona.com

(Image credit: Eduard Sanchez)