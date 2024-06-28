Based Upon's sculptural piano is a 'functional canvas' for creativity and smooth acoustics

In the wild, desolate landscapes of the Isle of Skye, enormous, vibrant balloons punctuate the scenery — first with their bouncy forms, then with a reverberating pop. While the images and film are captivating, for Based Upon, it’s simply part of a process. This London-based studio, known for its category-defying work, is creating a radical, contemporary new piano. Twist/D, unveiled at the Eye of The Collector Fair in London (until 29 June 2024), explores function and experience in an epic sculptural form.

Based Upon is a studio that refuses to follow the norms of any creative sector. In interiors, they are pioneers of proprietary surface finishes such as Liquid Metal and Tramazite, commissioned for bespoke, intricately detailed works, walls, and furniture. They frequently collaborate with legacy brands like Rolls-Royce and Tiffany & Co. As artists, their highly collectible pieces carry profound meaning, sought after for their rich narrative and deeply held values. Their public artworks can be found in London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and New York.

Then, there are the pianos. Based Upon has been developing statement sculptural pianos for over twelve years. Following the success of The Baby, a highly sought-after edition of five baby grands, the piano-as-artwork has become one of their signature specialisms, a 'functional canvas' of sorts, marrying sculptural form with boundary-pushing functional performance. Other models include the Baby’s digital successor, Digi-Baby, private bespoke commissions, and collaborations with Steinway & Sons to reinterpret the prestigious form of an iconic grand piano.

Co-Founder Ian Abell describes the challenge: 'At Based Upon, we often question why functionality is so frequently deemed to destroy the purity of an artwork. Why should one be compromised in preference of the other? During our exploration of pianos as a subject, our intent has always been to create a credible piece of art while preserving the integrity of the instrument.'

What makes Twist/D radical, he says, is that as a self-initiated piece they have been able to go further, introducing an immersive element to heighten the experience of both player and listener. Based Upon’s first autonomous piano is a tightly curated amalgamation of sculpture and technical features, with the touch, feel, and sound of a fine concert grand. Its spiralling, dynamic shape evokes the motion of a dancer mid-twist, and Twist/D’s minimalist silhouette draws inspiration from the divine proportions of the Golden Spiral.

Twelve computer-modelled Steinways and Bechsteins of differing periods and in varying settings provide an extraordinary array of tonal qualities. The interaction between strings, the position of hammers, the cabinet resonance, and pedal mechanisms of these iconic instruments have all been precisely replicated, producing a rich, nuanced sound.

One of the most striking aspects of the Twist D Piano is its integration of site-specific audio samples, recorded across the Isle of Skye. Using impulse response reverb techniques, these recordings capture the unique acoustic signatures of the island’s subterranean and elevated landscapes. These sounds have been incorporated into the piano’s digital interface, allowing performers to experience an immersive, site-specific audio environment.

While Based Upon frequently journeys into the landscape, taking physical casts of nature to inform its work, this is the first time the studio has extended its process to the 'sonic texture' of a place.

'Recording in Skye was about immersing ourselves in the landscape, letting it shape the sound,' says Abell. 'The balloons acted as sonic markers, capturing the essence of the place in a way that is both tangible and ephemeral.' This innovative approach results in a piano that sounds unique and carries a deep connection to the natural world.

Co-Founder Alex Welch adds: 'We set out to create a work that marries sculptural beauty with the feel of a world-class piano, enhanced by experiential, interactive soundscapes. This ethos has led our approach to Twist/D. A series of large brass dials, inspired by analogue vintage synthesizers, offer a playful and tactile experience which allows the player to choose a sound, acoustically sculpt it, and then select a reverb location to perform in.'

The Twist D Piano’s construction reflects Based Upon’s commitment to using advanced materials and techniques. The frame is made from a lightweight, strong composite material that allows to achieve its unconventional form while maintaining structural integrity. The keys are crafted from sustainable ebony and ivory alternatives, highlighting the collective’s dedication to environmental responsibility. The digital interface offers modern musicians a versatile tool suited to both traditional and contemporary performance.

But is it art? Resoundingly so. For those who encounter it, the Twist D Piano offers an experience that is as much about the journey of its creation as it is about the music it produces.

Based Upon's Twist/D piano is on display at the Eye of the Collector Fair runs until 29 June 2024

