All aboard: Azimut moor a yacht in the heart of Milan

During Milan Design Week 2024, AMDL Circle and Michele De Lucchi curated Mooring by the Moon for Azimut Yachts, which takes place in the Bagni Misteriosi del Teatro Franco Parenti.

After entering the historic Palazzina dei Bagni Misteriosi, visitors participate in an installation that evoke the wonders of nature. A long room is surrounded by multiple doors that resemble cabin doors: the air is salty, with waves and marine reflections projected onto the floors and walls, the sun rising on the horizon, the splashing of the water, unexpected encounters such as dolphins, and the moon rising in the sky.

Large sculptures are prominent in a second rooms: created by AMDL Circle and Michele De Lucchi, they resemble massive shells made of Azimut's innovative materials - discarded and regenerated fishing nets transformed into velvety fabric, recycled plastic, and carbon, which were used for the internal environment of the boat, designed by Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez.

Mooring by the Moon for Azimut Yachts by Michele De Lucci and AMDL Circle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Azimut)

The route culminates outside, in the middle of one of the pools, where Seadeck 6 (the first model of the series) is moored. Seadeck is Azimut's first series of hybrid motor yachts for families, as well as its most efficient design to date, thanks to technological solutions that reduce emissions by up to 40%. The focus of the design is the so-called Fun Island, a reimagined terrace that embraces the sea.

'We call it Fun Island because it is an open space where you can walk around, and it develops on various levels,' explains the boat designer Alberto Mancini. 'The lateral openings and terraces emphasise the space and increase liveability on board by increasing the number of walkable square metres’.

The external decking is made of cork, which feels surprisingly pleasant underfoot: ‘Aside from the sustainability of it, I'm intrigued by the touch – it’s softer than other woods but has a blonde colour similar to teak,’ Mancini adds.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Azimut)

From the Fun Island, an outdoor area which includes a vast island sofa, you walk into an open-air kitchen with induction hobs that are almost invisible, resembling stone shelves. A coffee table turn into a dining table with comfortable seating. A staircase covered by the sustainable fabric takes you to the deck: the master bedroom has a quiet elegance, with a series of imperceptible contrasts and delicate panels that make it almost Japanese. ‘I would describe this environment as calm, elegant, but not loud, rather refined and aware,’ says Antonio Rodriguez.

The remaining two rooms are a double bedroom and a smaller bedroom. The bathrooms provide an unexpected amount of space and comfort, and are covered with wood: ‘The use of a single material makes it so cozy,’ says Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Azimut)

The interior maintains a strong connection with the sea, which also permeates the interiors thanks to its zen but sophisticated aesthetic, underlines Giovanna Vitelli, Chair of the Azimut Benetti Group: ‘This was accomplished through subtraction, but it does not diminish the boat's richness.’ The risk, she ads, was recreating a home environment: ‘Instead, I believe it was critical to leave the protagonist role to the external environment, emphasising a sense of continuity,’ says Vitelli. ‘This result is new even for me, as someone who has always lived with boats, because it is neither nautical nor residential. We are introducing a completely new concept.’

Mooring by the Moon by Azimut is on view during Milan Design Week 2024

Bagni Misteriosi

Via Carlo Botta, 18

Milano

azimutyachts.com