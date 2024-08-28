Arrernte artist Alfred Lowe wins 2024 Shelley Simpson Ceramic Prize with Mud Australia
Mud Australia has awarded Alfred Lowe its annual ceramics prize for his keenly political and visually unique pieces
Mud Australia has awarded Alfred Lowe its 2024 ceramics prize, celebrating the work of a burgeoning First Nations artist. Combining clay and ceramics to explore organic forms inspired by Australia’s Central Desert, the traditional home of the land’s Arrernte people, Lowe’s work is keenly political and visually unique. Embracing a colourful and provocative palette, the pieces magnify Lowe’s voice, identity, and the call for racial justice.
Alfred Lowe’s clay and ceramics
The Shelley Simpson Ceramic Prize was founded in 2020, hoping to provide Mud’s eponymous founder with the means to make a positive difference to Australia’s creative landscape during the pandemic. Between the country’s raging bushfires, tumultuous geopolitics, and the ongoing climate emergency, Simpson was looking to turn her internationally acclaimed homeware business toward helping those closest to her.
Having taken care of her family and team during difficult times, for Simpson, Mud’s ceramic prize became a way to extend this support to younger artists too. Inspired by the Australian government’s ‘New Enterprise Incentive Scheme’, which afforded her the chance to pursue ceramics in her youth, Simpson’s prize awards $10,000 in cash and international exposure to upcoming creatives that have caught her eye. Alfred Lowe is one such artist.
Originally hailing from Snake Well and Alice Springs in the Central Desert, Lowe began making ceramics in 2021, and now practices at APY Studio Adelaide, whose galleries specialise in celebrating Aboriginal art. A neighbour to the painter Clifford Possum during his youth, and a regular at the Araluen Arts and Cultural Precinct, he was strongly drawn toward creative practices and Australia’s racial politics, intertwining his otherwise playful work with a stalwart belief in rebellion and ‘a flat-footed posture of defiance’.
Speaking of his pieces, he describes the importance of their bright colours and fun appearance in holding their presence in a room: ‘a presence that rejects expectations, ignores preconceptions and embraces a provocative sense of rebellion’.
Alongside celebrating Lowe’s work in particular, Simpson is adamant about the political value of the prize itself and using her platform as a vehicle for change. Last year (2023) saw a failed Australian referendum to recognise Aboriginal people in the country’s constitution, sparking widespread anguish at the prevailing political disparity across the continent. Determined to do what she could, despite this alienation from establishment politics, Simpson knew that a First Nations artist had to win the prize this year, especially someone with such politically charged work as Lowe’s.
Steeped in a culture of resilience, of fighting spirit, and dignity in the face of terrible opposition, both Lowe’s work and its champions aim to make small but determined steps forward, and the awarding of Mud’s latest ceramics prize has been a valuable channel for this process. Sometimes, resistance is a battle won by inches, not by the strongest but by those who endure, with both feet planted firmly in the earth. Lowe’s practice is no different.
mudaustralia.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jasper Spires is a contributor to Wallpaper*, writing features exploring modern art and design practices. Having worked for FAD Magazine and a number of leading publications in contemporary culture, he has covered the arts in London and Paris, and regularly interviews curators and creators across Europe. He has also written features on fashion and poetry.
-
Singapore Design Week 2024: what to see at one of Asia’s premier design festivals
Singapore Design Week 2024 (26 September to 6 October) brings a vibrant roster of artists and galleries ‘who shape our society through design… and enhance how we experience life’
By Daven Wu Published
-
Montana’s Tippet Rise debuts Geode, it’s latest acoustically optimised outdoor music venue
The new Arup-designed pavilion at Tippet Rise amplifies live and recorded classical music performances from deep within the expansive Montana sculpture park
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Playball Studio's architecture balances the organic and the technical
Playball Studio, a young Indo-Spanish design practice, features in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Pallavi Mehra Published
-
First look: clay meets paper and textiles in Henry Holland's new collection for Harlequin
Henry Holland, the fashion designer-turned-ceramicist, has teamed up with Harlequin for a range of playful, tactile wallpapers and textiles
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
This smart seating enhances the inclusivity of public space
The Benchmark smart seating project focuses on better understanding of how people, and in particular women, use and experience public space
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Heath Ceramics’ first lighting is inspired by ‘catching fireflies and letting their light shine through your hands’
Heath Ceramics launches its first collection of ceramic lighting, designed by Tung Chiang, director of Heath Clay Studio
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Pierre Bonnard’s NGV exhibition designed by India Mahdavi is a technicolour feast
Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi at NGV Melbourne is on view until 8 October 2023
By Elias Redstone Published
-
Raawii enlists ceramic artist Alev Siesbye for a multi-chromatic collection
The collection by Turkish artist Alev Siesbye for Danish brand Raawii includes cups, boxes and vases in multicoloured hues
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Lauren Manoogian’s personal Peruvian ceramics collection
The New York-based fashion designer launches Object, a 12-piece edit of rustic, hand-built vases, pots and sculptural clay objets, crafted by a community of women in San Martin
By Grace Cook Last updated
-
Jeremy Anderson unveils ceramics inspired by industrial architecture
The co-founder of Apparatus, Jeremy Anderson, reveals his first body of ceramic work, inspired by the black and white photographs of Bernd and Hilla Becher depicting water towers and other industrial structures
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Formafantasma's tiles rise from the ashes of a Sicilian volcano
By Laura Rysman Last updated