Herman Miller presents Alexander Girard posters from his panels designs
You can now buy Alexander Girard posters, inspired by his decorative panels, thanks to a new Herman Miller collection
Herman Miller has reintroduced eight archival designs from the iconic Alexander Girard as a new series of posters. Originally created in the 1970s as Environmental Enrichment Panels, which Girard envisioned for use in the workplace as a means of supporting creativity and productivity by bringing a more vibrant sensibility to traditional office spaces, the limited edition poster series pays tribute to Girard’s pioneering vision by proving just how versatile these designs continue to be.
Alexander Girard posters: discover the collection
Pattern has always been the entry point into Alexander Girard’s irresistibly optimistic universe,’ says Ben Watson, president of Herman Miller. ‘His original intention was to use these prints to infuse colour and energy into the workplace. In today’s world, work happens everywhere, and one’s home environment can be equally as creative and inspiring. These timeless designs are just as powerful as they were when introduced in 1972.’
The Environment Enrichment Panels were originally included in Herman Miller’s Action Office system, which was first introduced in 1968 as the world’s first open-plan office system. Girard’s designs were instrumental in supporting this bold new vision of work. Featuring several now distinctively Girard patterns, such as Bouquet, Double Hearts, Eyes and Castle, in a multitude of vibrant hues, the textile panels’ levity can be equally felt in poster form.
‘In marketing material from the Herman Miller Archives, Alexander Girard states that the Environmental Enrichment Panels were meant to ‘add interest and variety’ to the Action Office 2 landscape, where they were intended to be ‘mounted, placed, and enjoyed,’ shares Amy Auscherman, MillerKnoll’s director of archives and brand heritage. ‘In his residential projects, Girard pushed for a warmer kind of modernism that celebrated color and the curation of meaningful objects for one's space. The Environmental Enrichment Panels were the last major body of work by Girard for Herman Miller and were a punctuation mark at the end of a career that brought joy to interiors.’
She adds, ‘My colleague Katherine White, the Curator of Design at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, and I have traced the direct inspiration for some of the panels in relation to his collection housed in the Girard Wing at the Museum of International Folk Art. “Eyes” is inspired by Girard’s large collection of Milagros; and “Bouquet” evokes Polish Wycinanki, or paper cut-out designs.’
Faithfully recreated in a high-resolution digital print of Girard’s original design on 100 per cent cotton paper, the posters are available in American maple frames, with a natural, white or black finish. An embossed logo on the back of each poster also certifies their authenticity.
Alexander Girard posters by Herman Miller, $525 framed, $195 unframed, available from store.hermanmiller.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
