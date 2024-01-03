Industrial Facility's Powerbox battery for Herman Miller is a power solution that fulfils agility

Industrial Facility collaborated with Herman Miller to create Powerbox, a power solution that fulfils agility. The launch is a continuation of the London-based design studio's OE1 collection of office furniture and products, which comprised among others, adjustable workspaces, communal tables, sound-absorbing room dividers, storage trolleys and more.

(Image credit: Courtesy Industrial Facility)

'We had made a promise of true agility and lightness when we first designed the OE1 group of products,' say the designers. 'But the promise of agility was in a way never going to be fulfilled completely - and that is because if you are able to create a working area anywhere, you have wireless internet but not wireless power.' Powerbox answers that, offering power for a full day to keep a laptop and smartphone fully charged for up to 8 hours.

(Image credit: Courtesy Industrial Facility)

Its integrated power management system also allows users to share the battery with another 2 laptops. 'If you buy 4 Powerbox batteries and a Power tray, you can then charge them together,' they add. 'But not only that. This Powertray has an invertor built-in, which lets you plug in any mains device like a large TV display. It can power a 60" TV, also for up to 8hrs, allowing you to make presentations anywhere.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Industrial Facility)

Additionally, the casing of the Powerbox is made from 100% post-consumer plastic, and the battery technology uses Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) that is cobalt and nickel-free, has low toxicity, and has a longer cycle life compared to Lithium Ion (5 times longer). At the end of the Powerbox's life, a QR code can be scanned and the battery returned to Herman Miller for recycling.

hermanmiller.com

industrialfacility.co.uk