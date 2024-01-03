Industrial Facility's Powerbox battery for Herman Miller is a power solution that fulfils agility
Powerbox was designed by Industrial Facility for Herman Miller as a portable power solution that offers up to 8 hours of charge for a laptop and smartphone
Industrial Facility collaborated with Herman Miller to create Powerbox, a power solution that fulfils agility. The launch is a continuation of the London-based design studio's OE1 collection of office furniture and products, which comprised among others, adjustable workspaces, communal tables, sound-absorbing room dividers, storage trolleys and more.
'We had made a promise of true agility and lightness when we first designed the OE1 group of products,' say the designers. 'But the promise of agility was in a way never going to be fulfilled completely - and that is because if you are able to create a working area anywhere, you have wireless internet but not wireless power.' Powerbox answers that, offering power for a full day to keep a laptop and smartphone fully charged for up to 8 hours.
Its integrated power management system also allows users to share the battery with another 2 laptops. 'If you buy 4 Powerbox batteries and a Power tray, you can then charge them together,' they add. 'But not only that. This Powertray has an invertor built-in, which lets you plug in any mains device like a large TV display. It can power a 60" TV, also for up to 8hrs, allowing you to make presentations anywhere.'
Additionally, the casing of the Powerbox is made from 100% post-consumer plastic, and the battery technology uses Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) that is cobalt and nickel-free, has low toxicity, and has a longer cycle life compared to Lithium Ion (5 times longer). At the end of the Powerbox's life, a QR code can be scanned and the battery returned to Herman Miller for recycling.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
This Québec school evokes a calming atmosphere in tune with nature
This redesigned Québec school inspires a new paradigm in its architecture genre by creating a welcoming, home-like and nature-inspired environment
By Tianna Williams Published
-
L’Or de Jean Martell – Réserve du Château is a new limited-edition luxury cognac collection
L’Or de Jean Martell – Réserve du Château de Chanteloup is the first in the new luxury cognac series, perfect for toasting 2024
By Melina Keays Published
-
Adrienne Everett is the yoga instructor practising with Dior, Hermès, Estée Lauder, and more
Adrienne Everett on how practising yoga can cultivate a deeper understanding of body and mind
By Mary Cleary Published