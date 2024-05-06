Herman Miller relaunches iconic Hot Dog Picnic Poster
Herman Miller's 1973 Hot Dog Picnic poster is a striking screen-print design that commemorates the American furniture brand’s 100th anniversary and long-established company culture
Companies don’t survive for long without fostering a sense of community. A brand like heritage furniture producer Herman Miller (now part of Miller Knoll) has thrived throughout its century-old existence thanks to the employees and illustrious designers it has kept close. A major part of the American manufacturer’s company culture is the annual Summer potluck picnic it holds on the grounds of its Zeeland, Michigan headquarter.
From 1970 to 1989, in-house graphic designer Steve Frykholm designed unique posters announcing and commemorating the event, often frequented by long-time collaborators including the Eameses and D.J. De Pree. These striking artworks in their own right became highly anticipated keepsakes of the gatherings, including the recently-reissued Watermelon poster. Many of the designs have gone into major collections like that of the MoMA.
Reissued during this year’s New York Design Week (16 to 23 May 2023), the Hot Dog Poster was developed by Frykholm in 1973 and is as much emblematic of the brand’s influence on 20th-century design as it is American culture.
'Last year, Herman Miller celebrated its 100th anniversary, which gave us an opportunity to excavate stories, designs and discoveries from our legendary archive,' says Kelsey Keith, brand creative director.
'One of those areas of focus was the Herman Miller graphics program, and our research into those graphics have shown up in a few key places in 2024 as we refresh the Herman Miller brand for contemporary audiences: One, the foundation of our new identity, done in collaboration with studio Order. Two, the newest poster additions for sale in our retail channel include designs by Tomoko Miho, Barbara Loveland, Linda Powell and John Massey.'
Yet again available and for sale after the launch, the poster is being carefully screen printed using the same process Frykholm used in the 1970s and 80s: applying one colour at a time.
'The Hot Dog was the fourth instalment in his Herman Miller Picnic Poster series and offers another zoomed in, abstracted view of a classic dish,' says Amy Auscherman, MillerKnoll’s widely celebrated director of global archives and brand heritage.
'Frykholm would often use the real food itself in the design process to create his own perspective on the details of something otherwise familiar. Original Hot Dog poster examples from the Herman Miller Archives were referenced in the redevelopment process. I’m a frequent hot dog eater, so this poster is my personal favourite.'
A unique “Picnic in the Park” activation and exhibition highlighting the design, among historical Herman Miller graphics, is being held at the brand’s 251 Park Avenue South showroom from 21 to 23 May. Visitors will be able to sample traditional New York hot dogs from a bespoke cart everyday from 12 to 2pm
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist. Over the past ten years, he’s held editorial positions at The Architect’s Newspaper, TLmag, and Frame magazine, while also contributing to publications such as Architectural Digest, Artnet News, Cultured, Domus, Dwell, Hypebeast, Galerie, and Metropolis. In 2023, He helped write the Vincenzo De Cotiis: Interiors monograph. With degrees from the Design Academy Eindhoven and Parsons School of Design, Adrian is particularly focused on topics that exemplify the best in craft-led experimentation and sustainability.
