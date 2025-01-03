2025 horoscope: design for every star sign

For our 2025 horoscope, we asked Italian astrologist Lumpa for a detailed reading of each star sign's fortunes, and the design objects that identify them:

Lumpa: 2025 is going to be a very interesting year: from an astrological point of view, this is a break with previous years. The slow-moving planets, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, change signs. Pluto recently entered Aquarius after being in Capricorn for 12 years. The last time he found himself in this sign was at the end of the 1700s, accompanying the French and industrial revolutions. Neptune will enter Aries, as it did in 1861, the year of unification and birth of the Kingdom of Italy and the beginning of the American Civil War. Uranus will enter Gemini, as in 1942, the midst of the Second World War and the Holocaust.

We will all have to adapt to new ideas and scenarios and it will not always be easy, but those who have mental elasticity and breadth of vision will fare better. Between the end of February and the beginning of April 2025, some will enter into a professional, personal or sentimental crisis and it will be appropriate to take time to look inside and calmly make the best decisions.

In Chinese astrology, it will be the year of the Snake; those born under this sign will have some crises to resolve, but then they will find luck.

More details are in the horoscope below, to be read and used as a guide to prepare you for whatever comes your way. Happy 2025 everyone!

Wallpaper* 2025 horoscope by Lumpa

Aries

2025 will be a particularly eventful year for Ariens, especially during the first half, and even more so in the first two months. For many, it will involve moving, renovations, major life choices, expanding families, all things that have already begun in the last months of 2024. Around June, you will be able to celebrate some good news or achievements, but the first months of the year will make some people lose patience (and Aries are known to be easily angered).

Those born in March will face major changes in their professional or love life, the accomplice being a Venus retrograde that will be felt in the period leading up to the birthday, and that will probably send some Ariens into crisis, making them change their perspective and perhaps even ideas about someone, or something.

2025 turns out to be a lucky but challenging year; it will be possible to achieve one's goals, personal, professional and economic, but nothing will be given away. New loves are also possible and in general there will be many exciting moments, especially around May and June.

Design for Aries: In 2025, Ariens will need to let off steam, so we thought the Technogym Bench ( recently reinterpreted by 40 global creatives for the company’s 40th anniversary ) is a perfect starter kit to accompany them throughout the year.

Taurus

2025 is a good year for Taureans, definitely easier than 2024 (and previous years too).

There is good news financially and professionally, and many people of the sign will emerge from a real crisis in this regard. January begins in a very promising way, but the best will come around March and April, consolidating in the autumn.

This is a real turnaround, with greater serenity and confidence in your abilities. 2025 is also a happy year for love: this is especially true for those who have had relationship crises or closures in recent years.

Around mid-February, those who have had some legal issues (including divorces) may see the light at the end of the tunnel, or come to an agreement.

Those born in the early days of the sign, before 27 April, will have a few more struggles to deal with; these are issues or problems that have come up towards the end of 2024 but will be felt through much of 2025. These could be moves or changes that need to be dealt with at the same time as other commitments.



Design for Taurus: Among the star signs, Taurus has a deep appreciation for living beings, and in 2025, they will rediscover the therapeutic qualities of taking care of plants. Here’s a three-piece gardening set by Spanish toolmaker Pallarès, for Audo, to get them started, with a crystal water diffuser to take plant hydration to the next stage.

Gemini

2025 is going to be a very important year for Geminis, for whom a new life cycle will begin.

It is a complex year, as certain changes require attention at first and the stress load may increase, but good fortune will not fail to manifest.

There will be a professional renewal, and many people of the sign will change jobs, perhaps going into crisis between the end of February and for most of March. Those who have done training in past years, participating in courses or obtaining certificates, may now begin to take their first steps as professionals in that subject. Many would like to devote themselves to caring for others, perhaps with jobs in the therapeutic field, and perhaps with dreams of leaving more corporate careers in which they are no longer comfortable. Better to take some risks, but to do so in the name of their own independence and wellbeing.

Many will find love in 2025, particularly those who have unsuccessfully sought it (and encountered several disappointments) in past years.

Design for Gemini: This year, Geminis will need to find themselves again, so we suggest a lamp that helps make things crystal clear. Formafantasma’s ‘Superwire’ for Flos is made of glass and aluminium, and features a newly developed, experimental, illuminating filament of LED bulbs.



Cancer

2025 is a good year for Cancerians, who will experience success both in their professional and private sphere. But the first part of the year will be rather tiring, very demanding, and not always easy.

Perhaps it's the increased work commitments, or cumbersome issues such as moving, renovations, weddings to organise, families to manage. Whatever it is, you will feel it in January, when there will be an increase in tension and opportunities for confrontation. July-born Cancerians, in particular, will have good news toward March and April, two very important and fortunate months. 2025 is a year of transition toward years of change, which will start in 2026.

Obligations will be rewarded, and there will be a chance to be noticed, chosen, or to achieve important goals.

June-born Cancerians may feel less fatigue but at the same time, will likely enter a crisis around March and April, perhaps noting that they are no longer satisfied with their work or a relationship, and need to act accordingly.

Design for Cancer: As usual, Cancerians favour comfort above all, and this year, in particular, they will need something cosy to face their big changes. Magniberg’s ‘Disco Blue Bold’ blanket in virgin wool is the perfect companion to wrap up in for 2025.

Leo

For the next few years, Leos will face great and much deserved personal growth. In 2025, February marks a stop to a problem that had been dragging on for years (perhaps of a legal nature), or they may simply end a professional or personal relationship that was no longer working.

This is a year when many will feel liberated from a burden or obstacles that were preventing them from achieving a goal; luck will be an ally, particularly between April and June.

Positive news from the financial sphere, some Leos may earn more money or re-establish themselves after a few tough years.

Those who have been trying to change jobs will succeed; there will be no shortage of opportunities and support from friends and a wider network.

Expect new developments in your love life, although some singles will still have to wait until 2026 to meet the right person. For those in a couple, many will marry or decide to expand their family, or buy a new home.

Birthday season in summer 2025 is expected to be beautiful and much enjoyed; there will be new meetings and time to have fun with the right people.

Design for Leo: Leos will want to show off their success, so we propose a contemporary design classic. Designed in 1993, Marc Newson ’s ‘Felt’ chair for Cappellini has a distinctive fibreglass shell – a design that will cement Leos’ status and spark conversation.

Virgo

2025 is going to be the last year with Saturn in opposition for Virgos. Those born from 10 September onwards will still be affected by the planet's transit, while, for others, the worst is largely over.

Watch out between the end of February and the first part of April, when you may realise that you are no longer satisfied with your work, or perhaps even your relationship.

Virgos are often very slow in accepting change, sometimes tending to overthink things before quitting, telling themselves that the reason for their reluctance is a strong sense of duty, although it is much more likely low self-confidence, or fear.

2025 will reward those who take risks, who decide to step out of their comfort zone, who take responsibility for what happens to them. Despite a few critical issues, it is a year with good underlying energy, very nourishing, that will help many in their endeavors, making even the most complex changes possible.

Design for Virgos: For Virgos, 2025 is a time of meditation and relaxation to enable them to face the challenges the year brings. We suggest going all in with a home sauna from Effe that will be ready to cocoon them into relaxation whenever needed.

Libra

In the first half of the year, Librans will seem to be a bit at war with everyone, more argumentative than usual, and with some real (or imaginary) enemies.

Some may experience conflicting or challenging family relationships, or have to manage moves, renovations, or difficult negotiations.

Success is pretty much guaranteed; around May and June, many will celebrate reaching a much-awaited milestone, and the end of hostilities.

Summer 2025 will also be eventful, with more travel or more commitments, and in many cases new loves.

Many Librans are coming out of very unexciting years from the point of view of romantic relationships, but 2025 could see the return of enthusiasm and passion: they may have to wait until the second half of April, but from there to the autumn, there will be no shortage of opportunities.

Those who have high professional ambitions, or projects that they hope will change their lives, should start working now, because it is likely that a major career breakthrough could be on the horizon in the coming years.

Librans are often anticipators of trends, seeing possibilities before others, but they lack the confidence to listen to themselves fully, and may waver in indecision for a long time. Even so, a little impulsiveness will be their secret ingredient for a successful 2025.

Design for Libra: In 2025, Librans are expected to face a lot of stress and will need to find their balance again. We suggest starting with a fragrance to fill their space, such as Trudon’s wax cameos diffused from Pauline Deltour ’s ‘ La Promeneuse’ tea light lantern .

Scorpio

Among the signs most deserving of good fortune is Scorpio. 2022 and 2023 were difficult for many, with hard-earned growth in the professional sphere, but obstacles scattered just about everywhere else.

Those who took battles to court (including divorces) will likely settle the matter as early as February, when agreements and compromises can be found.

Those who have ended relationships in the last two years will find love: for some, this happened in late 2024, but for most Scorpios the first half of the year will be optimal. 2025 is also a very favourable year for all those looking to expand their families.

Those born in November will have great professional growth, with good news coming in January, but especially around March and April. May will be the busiest month ever for this sign. Expect a 2025 with fewer obstacles and controversies, and with more serenity and good emotions.

Design for Scorpios: There will be reasons to celebrate. Pop your favourite bottle and enjoy it with Lobmeyr’s ‘Series B’ hand-painted crystal series.

Sagittarius

2025 will send some Sagittarians into crisis, particularly those born in December. The hardest time will be between March and April, when many will question work or relationships. You might not notice these changes are coming, and there’s a risk you’ll initially ignore them. The advice is to listen to yourself right away and look out for red flags, because there is a possibility that someone important (such as a partner or employer) is lying or omitting certain truths.

2025 is a year of secrets revealed, and some will have some nasty surprises. The good news is that recovery will be very fast and that any crises will serve mainly to help you figure out what to get rid of. After a moment of confusion, you will come back stronger than before

Design for Sagittarius: Sagittarians will need to pause and ponder their decisions, so we figured a good thinking chair could help steer them in the right direction. Our pick? Yirjo Kukkapuro ’s ‘Experimental’ chair, a bold piece from the 1980s, recently reissued by Hem.

Capricorn

When the going gets tough, Capricorns are at their best. That is why I feel like saying that 2025 can be a memorable and successful year for them. Of course, a great deal of effort will be required, because the first half of the year, especially, is very challenging, starting as early as January, perhaps one of the most complex months. Capricorns might move house, renovate, have babies, or in general feel the need to keep up with several things at once, in addition to normal everyday life. In January and February, they might lose patience or perhaps feel particularly exhausted, but although commitments will still continue until the summer, then positive transitions will also arrive to give strength and renew their enthusiasm.

Some, particularly those born from 10 January onward (but potentially others as well), will experience good professional growth, with unexpected opportunities. There is also good luck for those who have to finish a degree, take exams, or participate in public competitions.

2025 is a perfect year for those who wish to have a baby or need to plan a wedding. In general, sentimental life could give great satisfaction.

Design for Capricorn: Capricorns will need something practical in order to stay on top of the many changes in their lives. We suggest starting with a minimalist clock for minimal distraction and excellent punctuality – case in point, Punkt’s last-generation ‘AC02’ desk clock, designed by Jasper Morrison and made in Japan.

Aquarius

If 2024 was a year of great improvement, 2025 will be even better (spoiler: this trend will continue into 2026). There is good fortune for those who wish to change jobs, or those who have done so recently, because the improvements mainly concern their professional standing and earnings, which should be on the rise. Some of the best opportunities may come through friendships, which will be worth cultivating.

Those who have ongoing (and perhaps even longstanding) legal issues might resolve them between February and May, but the worst is over and for many the problem will be closed once and for all and in the best way.

May could be the most physically and psychologically tiring month, but June will be very favourable financially. Good things are coming in the sentimental sphere, and while perhaps not all Aquarians will find the right person in 2025, a good period is beginning, so that everyone should be able to fall in love in the next couple of years.

Design for Aquarius: Aquarians need to have more fun. A good starting point to instill a sense of play in the sign’s everyday life might be The Art of Ping Pong’s set featuring a steel zig-zag net and playfully striped bats.

Pisces

In 2025 many Pisceans will enter a crisis, most likely in the period close to their birthdays, either just before or just after, but over the next few months they will positively resolve problems. Saturn is in Pisces, which will require them to become more mature, take on new responsibilities, and make important decisions. Although the planet tends to complicate things and it is never easy to handle, it is also a great ally for professional growth.

The advice, therefore, is not to panic between late February and early April, because whatever comes up at that time will prove helpful in making a fortunate change happen. Even during critical moments, Pisceans will be accompanied by excellent energy that will support their actions.

Design for Pisces: Give yourselves some distraction from the toughest times of 2025. Here’s a puzzle to occupy your mind and have some fun

