At the turn of the century, an ultra-violent Japanese film about a class of students forced to fight to the death launched teenage actor Tatsuya Fujiwara to national stardom. Today, he’s still known to many by his Battle Royale character’s name – Boy #15: Shuya Nanahara – and his face can be found in everything from gangster video games and billboard advertisements to heads of lettuce in Japanese supermarkets.

But his latest venture to London marks a return to dystopian storytelling of a decidedly different nature. On the weekend of 8-11 October 2026, he’ll play the lead in the first-ever stage adaptation of a surreal 1985 ‘cyberpunk’ novel by Norwegian Wood writer Haruki Murakami at the Barbican. End of the World and the Hard-Boiled Wonderland offers a tale of cyborgs, unicorns, and sewer monsters between a Kafkaesque Tokyo underworld and a strange, walled-off town.

And while a Fujiwara-introduced screening of Battle Royale also takes place at the venue the same weekend, the programming marks a nostalgic head-trip in more ways than one: this was the same stage on which the actor made his theatre debut 29 years ago, when he was just 15 years old. 'I’d never been abroad. I knew nothing of the world. I didn’t even have a passport,' he tells Wallpaper*. 'I didn’t really appreciate the scale of it, and how impressive it was to take a title role on stage at the Barbican – but that’s how my theatre life began.'

That 1997 Yukio Ninagawa stage production of Shintokumaru predated even his star turn in Japan’s notorious Y2K Lord of the Flies, but was no less impressive a feat. The revered theatre director, known for work of 'astonishing visual bravura' and for harmonising eastern and western traditions, said The Guardian in 2016, had plucked Fujiwara from auditions of over 5,000 hopeful youngsters to offer him the title role; a casting process that legendary crime film auteur Kinji Fukasaku would echo three years later in Battle Royale.

Tatsuya Fujiwara as Watashi (Image credit: The Barbican)

In Shintokumaru, Fujiwara would play an isolated youth grieving his dead mother while wrestling with a turbulent, confused attraction to his stepmother. For Battle Royale, Fujiwara cohabited with his young co-stars on the remote island where the film’s deadly school games were staged. 'These were two very different worlds,' the actor recalls, 'but the two great maestros [behind them] were similar, in a way. They’d really drive us as actors towards emotional extremes, and push you harder to give something extra. The difference was that one was in front of a camera, and the other was in front of an audience.'

He became a major screen star following Battle Royale’s release. (Manga adaptation Death Note – reimagined as a musical at the Barbican earlier this summer, and returning for another season in 2027 – was another Fujiwara-led screen smash in 2006.) And he would also return several times to the Barbican with Ninagawa in the years that followed – including for a production of Yukio Mishima’s Yorobashi in 2001, and to perform Shakespeare in 2015. The latter was a source of personal anxiety:

'To bring Hamlet from an Asian country to the homeland of Shakespeare was nerve-wracking,' he recalls. 'It’s like a British company creating a kabuki play and then bringing it to Japan.

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'We’d heard scary stories about UK audiences ever since we were young,' he continues. 'That if it wasn’t good, people would stand up and leave in the middle of it… The director drove the cast really hard to be able to respond to such critical eyes on that production. We rehearsed and rehearsed to build our confidence.'

In time, the theatre would even reunite Fujiwara with his Battle Royale co-lead, Aki Maeda: she played his disillusioned schoolteacher’s long-suffering wife in a Japanese production of Chekhov’s Platonov in 2019.

With so much experience working with storytelling trailblazers, it might seem inevitable that an opportunity to engage with 'Japan’s greatest living novelist', as Barbican head of Theatre & Dance Toni Racklin puts it, would one day arise. But even so, Murakami’s cryptic 1985 dual-narrative novel seems a challenging choice.

Tatsuya Fujiwara as Watashi and Misato Morita as Librarian (Image credit: The Barbican)

Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World, as it is titled in Murakami’s original novel, is the story of a human data processor who encrypts information within his own brain, and eventually finds himself at the centre of a mysterious conspiracy. As he tries to make sense of the chaos around him, he also develops a deep connection to an alternate, superficially peaceful world where his memories and individuality are gradually stripped away. Though complex, the 41-year-old text feels keenly relevant today, with themes of data-mining, surveillance, and fast-developing technologies arguably even more potent now than at the dawn of Tokyo’s technology-fuelled bubble-economy years when it was first published. But either way, most would surely agree, beneath Murakami’s intricate narratives are always much deeper and more profound preoccupations at play.

'He’s a wonderful writer and artist,' says Fujiwara. 'I’ve read his works since I was young, and there has always been something very heartwarming about them.' Part of that appeal is Murakami’s unique ability to conjure up liminality, longing, or nostalgia for 'things that were almost lost', he continues. And that effect is seemingly just as potent on the author himself: 'Murakami told me that he wrote Hard-Boiled Wonderland… so many years ago that he had forgotten about it himself,' says Fujiwara. 'And yet he came to visit the rehearsal and the show several times.'

‘He’s a wonderful writer and artist. I’ve read his works since I was young, and there has always been something very heartwarming about them’ Tatsuya Fujiwara on Haruki Murakami

Produced by the same entertainment company behind Fujiwara’s Ninagawa plays – as well as the theatre director’s 2015 production of Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore (which did not involve Fujiwara) – the Horipro stage production End of the World and the Hard-Boiled Wonderland is directed by Philippe Decouflé, a choreographer and mime artist perhaps best known for his music videos for New Order and Fine Young Cannibals. 'To adapt Murakami for the stage must have been a huge pressure for Philippe,' says Fujiwara. 'In fact, whenever Murakami came to the rehearsal, he’d say that “God is descending on us”, and we’d all get very nervous.'

Just as with his collaborations with Ninagawa, this 2026 production has been defined by long rehearsals and hard work – with the reimagining of such a rich and complex world necessitating strict discipline among the dancers and performers, says Fujiwara. But the results have already been rapturously received in Japan and in Singapore: 'Unabashedly graceful beauty… [and] surreal magic infiltrates all parts, and the result – dare this reviewer say – trumps the novel,' said The Straits Times in April. With the story’s distinct worlds depicted in black-and-white and colour, and incorporating dance choreography, shadow work, and even treadmills, the Barbican’s Toni Racklin now hails it as a 'true spectacle' on the eve of its European premiere.

But for Fujiwara, this headline event within the Barbican’s two-month ‘ Haruki Murakami season ’ – comprising film screenings, jazz music performances, and even an 'in conversation' event with the author himself – also offers pause for reflection. 'The biggest factor in my own growth and development, in terms of the ways I express things as an actor, was the birth of my child ten years ago,' he says. 'And she is now nearing the age that I was when I made my debut here.' It is, perhaps, the latest cyclical motion in a career that seems to derive strength from folding back upon itself, bringing Fujiwara back to the same stages and themes, but never quite as the same actor.