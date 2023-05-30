Last chance to see: Rolex Arts Festival exhibition in Athens
Following a week of dynamic festivities to mark 20 years of the Rolex Mentors & Protégés programme, it’s the last chance to see the festival’s exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art Αthens, until 4 June 2023
Crowning 20 years of its far-reaching Mentors & Protégés programme – in which leaders in a multitude of disciplines are partnered with aspiring creatives for a year-long exercise in shared learning – the recently concluded Rolex Arts Festival was not only the first to be live-streamed by the brand but leaves its own temporary imprint on its host city of Athens.
Besides luring numerous high-profile mentors, including William Kentridge, Joan Jonas, Sir David Chipperfield and Robert Wilson, to the Greek capital, Rolex supplemented the four-day festival of talks, panel discussions and performances with a week-long programme of 12 public talks and events that accessed nine partner venues across Athens. Each had been designed in collaboration with leaders in the local arts community to highlight the continuing artistic legacy of many of its former protégés – referred to as fellows – and in some instances the cross-disciplinary creative partnerships that have followed on from their participation in the programme.
In the visual arts, a group exhibition is currently showing at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (until 4 June), featuring works by Sammy Baloji, Alejandro Cesarco, Masanori Handa, Nicholas Hlobo, Mateo Lopez, Thao Hguyen Phan, Camila Rodriguez Triana and Matthias Weischer.
And in the field of architecture, a novel group exhibition by five fellows who comment on each others’ work can be seen until this Sunday (June 4th) at the Benaki Gallery (Pireos 138). Encompassing projects by Sahel Alhariya, Gloria Cabral, Mariam Issofou Kamara and Yang Zhao, the programme of short films is accompanied by gestural objects supplied by each architect to reveal more about their approach – in keeping with the resolutely global outlook of Rolex’s Arts Initiative, one that in this instance encompasses Switzerland, Jordan, Paraguay, Niger and China.
The 11th and current cycle of the Mentors & Protégés programme of the Rolex Arts Initiative is currently underway.
The Rolex Arts Festival events can be reviewed on the Rolex website. rolex.org
Bill Prince is a journalist, author and former acting editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* (March 2022-April 2023). Prior to taking up the role, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ, before which he worked at EMAP (as assistant editor of Q Magazine) and IPC (where he began his career at NME). In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet timepiece at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
