Rolex and photographer Cristina Mittermeier work to protect our oceans
The conservation photographer and Rolex Testimonee is highlighting the need to support marine life
‘My quest has always been how to attract a bigger audience to share in the concern and the solutions around the fact we are in a very perilous moment in the history of humanity,’ says photographer Cristina Mittermeier. ‘I want excitement around the idea of our beautiful blue planet. I stumbled on photography as a way of communicating. I never set out to be a photographer, but it was the first creative tool that I picked up.’
It is a career that has served Mittermeier well. A life spent documenting the oceans has seen her pick up multiple awards and visit over 130 countries, usually on assignment for National Geographic magazine, which in 2018 named her one of its adventurers of the year. Mittermeier’s images of the marine world and clear and urgent visual storytelling made her the first female photographer to achieve one million followers on Instagram, enabling her to create a community of ocean advocates. Being part of Rolex’s new ‘Reach for the Crown’ campaign, and holding the position as a Rolex Testimonee – reserved for those who embody excellence in their fields and Rolex’s brand values – gives her another platform to champion marine conservation.
‘I always wanted to be associated with a brand that had the same value system and the same mission and purpose that I did,’ Mittermeier says. ‘I am very happy to be part of the Rolex family. I am contributing actively to what Rolex is building, and that makes me really proud.’
Mittermeier’s involvement is a natural one, building on Rolex’s long-term efforts to support the oceans as part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, embracing everything from working with teams of expert divers using the latest technology, to supporting coral reef restoration programmes. The initiative was launched in 2019, and sees more than 30 partners work across the areas of Oceans, Landscapes, and Science, Health, and Technology.
The initiative is also supporting Mittermeier and her partner Paul Nicklen, founders of non-profit organisation SeaLegacy, in their meticulous documenting of the marine world, and their uncovering of problems that need to be addressed.
‘For me, to be able to capture emotion in a two-dimensional piece of paper called a photograph, and translating that emotion for an audience is a superpower,’ Mittermeier says. ‘Without that empathy for each other and for the natural world, we're nothing but robots. But the real [aim] for me, and the one that I want to help be a part of with Rolex, is to save our planet.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Omar Degan to curate first Pan-African architecture biennale
The first Pan-African architecture biennale has been announced, taking place in Nairobi in 2026; we caught up with its inaugural curator, architect Omar Degan, to discuss the festival's mission, vision and scope
-
Slate is an ultra-simple EV truck intended as an affordable and customisable workhorse
Slate designer Tisha Johnson discusses her role at the US electric truck start-up, a company that wants its customers to have complete freedom of expression
-
Teenage Engineering switches to the dark side with the Field System Black series
None more black: TE’s studio in a pocket is reissued in a new matte black finish to match the cult audio company’s OP-XY sequencer
-
Last chance to see: Rolex Arts Festival exhibition in Athens
Following a week of dynamic festivities to mark 20 years of the Rolex Mentors & Protégés programme, it’s the last chance to see the festival’s exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art Αthens, until 4 June 2023
-
Rolex Arts Initiative: Carrie Mae Weems and Camila Rodríguez Triana’s collaboration, plus a new cycle
We look at visual artist Carrie Mae Weems and her protégé Camila Rodríguez Triana from the most recent iteration of the Rolex Arts Initiative, which pairs rising creative stars with masters in their fields
-
Coach trip: the Rolex Arts Initiative offers seven creative talents the journey of a lifetime