‘My headstands are acts of defiance and liberation’: Matthew Hyndman at Bard
In Edinburgh, artist and activist Matthew Hyndman presents ‘Upended’ at Bard, a series of vulnerable photographs with a meaningful yet cheeky nature
Bard, the Edinburgh shop and gallery for Scottish craft and design, takes the scenic route with its latest showcase by artist and activist Matthew Hyndman, titled ‘Upended’. Coinciding with the Edinburgh Art Festival 2024, the photographic exhibition explores the scenic Scottish landscape that tourists flock to – however, there is a catch. Amidst the somewhat clichéd context, Hyndman inserts himself as the main subject – naked and standing on his head in each image. This unexpected narrative can't help but intrigue.
'Upended' by Matthew Hyndman at Bard in Edinburgh
Why you would want to photograph yourself in such a vulnerable position? The move could be viewed as performative, an act to grow traction online. However, for Hyndman, the reverse is true; with his naked headstands banned from social media platforms, ‘Upended’ is an act of ‘defiance and liberation’.
In his twenties, Hyndman belonged to a devout religious group. While on board a mission ship, journeying through South East Asia, he accidently sent a personal WhatsApp conversation with a man he met online to his entire congregation back home. At that moment, his life was upended.
Hyndman has always found refuge in Edinburgh, and currently resides in the capital with the man who met him off the boat. ‘Scotland has become a sanctuary for me,’ said the artist. ‘My headstands are acts of defiance and liberation. I’m shedding more than my clothes and inhibitions; I like to think I’m also shedding an institutionalised version of myself at the same time. I’m baring everything.’
The series of ten photographs, each in a different location, invites viewers to marvel at the technical feat, and the battle against the Scottish elements, not to mention midges and unsuspecting passersby. ‘Being on my head feels like an important form of abstraction, else the decision to be naked feels too loaded,’ says Hyndman.
Co-founding the Ban Conversion Therapy group, Hyndman continues to raise awareness and lobby the government against practices that he sees as bullying people into believing that homosexuality is a convertible lifestyle choice.
‘Against the great tradition of Scottish landscape photography, there’s a certain cheekiness at play here,’ Hyndman reflects. ‘For all that I have overcome personally, ultimately what makes me happiest is when people laugh at the sheer gumption.’
‘Upended’ by Matthew Hyndman is on display until 27 October 2024 at Bard bardscotland.com
1 Customs Wharf
Leith
Edinburgh
EH6 6AL
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
