Luis Alberto Rodriguez’s dynamic nudes explore power and purity in new photo book
Luis Alberto Rodriguez, a Dominican-American dancer-turned-photographer, combines a choreographic approach to the body with nods to heritage and family in new book ‘O’
Artist Luis Alberto Rodriguez already had a successful creative career before turning to photography – as a Juilliard-trained dancer, he performed worldwide for 15 years. The choreographic approach of a dancer remains as he’s evolved towards image-making, particularly present in his new photography book O, an exploration of power and an idea of purity, published with Loose Joints.
The dynamic nudes began from the personal turmoil experienced on a collective level during the pandemic ‘I think it's fair to say it became a moment of reflection and contemplation for many of us. I began thinking of my own mortality, the state of denial I was in, and the unknown that always awaits us which at the time felt very scary. The initial conception of this new body of work stemmed from this aching and nagging feeling that had infiltrated my everyday life during that period.’
Rodriguez connects this emotion to French mystic thinker Simone Weil’s philosophies; through photographing his subject's contorting physical expressions, the body becomes a distillation of the relationship between suffering and transcendence.
In these textural black-and-white images, diverse bodies stretch and fold far beyond our tight daily norms of behaviour. In the artist's words, ‘O is sound, vibration, a gasp, an echo chamber, earth-shattering, a collective wail, a reset – our symphony.’
Another highly emotive dimension to the book is the inclusion of the Dominican-American artist’s heritage. Rodriguez’s mother’s intuitive skills of tasseography (divination through coffee cup reading) sit in spiritual dialogue with the nudes. The artist’s father is pictured within the series too, an unforgettable first Rodriguez says.
When asked about what’s next, he tells us: ‘Keeping my eyes open and following the sun.’
O by Luis Alberto Rodriguez is published by Loose Joints, £50, available at https://loosejoints.biz/
Sophie is currently Photography Editor at Wallpaper*. Sophie joined the team following the completion of her photography degree in 2018, and works with Photography Director Holly Hay, where she shoots, commissions, produces, and writes on photography. Alongside this, she continues her art practice as a photographer, for which she was recently nominated for the Foam Paul Huf Award. And in recognition of her work to date, Sophie was nominated by the British Journal of Photography for the Futures photography platform in 2021.
-
Blue Green Works's lighting champions a new aesthetic in American design
Manhattan-based design studio Blue Green Works fuses sensuality and masculinity to create mellow, mood-enhancing lighting with visual impact
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
The Design Parade kicks off a creative Summer in the French Mediterranean
Design Parade 2023, set between Hyères and Toulon until 3 September, features a showcase of design by emerging and established talent
By Jean Grogan • Published
-
Louis Vuitton opens its summertime café in Saint-Tropez
The Louis Vuitton café in Saint-Tropez combines the brilliance of Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric for a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean feast
By Mary Cleary • Published