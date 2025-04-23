Warp Records announces its first event in over a decade at the Barbican
‘A Warp Happening,' landing 14 June, is guaranteed to be an epic day out
Mark your calendars because Warp Records will be taking over the the Barbican with an all-day creative showcase on 14 June. The event, 'A Warp Happening' marks the label's first London event in over a decade and will include performances from Battles, Evian Christ, Mark Leckey, Seefeel and more.
The iconic brutalist building is the perfect venue for the equally influential independent music label, which was founded in 1989 by record store employees Steve Beckett and Rob Mitchell. In the three decades since, Warp has become known for its roster of pioneering musical talent that spans electronic, experimental and rock music.
'A Warp Happening' will feature performances across music, theatre, film and art from noon to midnight and culminate with a concert in the Barbican Hall.
Highlights include British trance artist Evian Christ; the experimental American rock duo Battles; and British post-rock group Seefeel. Other noteworthy acts include Scottish folk artist Clarissa Connelly; British producer, composer and artist Kwes; and work from multidisciplinary artist and Turner Prize-winner Mark Leckey.
With this blockbuster line-up, and more acts to soon be announced, visitors are guaranteed an epic day out. But don't miss your chance – tickets go on sale Friday.
‘A Warp Happening’ takes place on 14 June 2025 from 12pm onwards at multiple Barbican venues. Tickets from £25 plus booking fee barbican.org.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Cure your ‘beauty burnout’ with Kindred Black’s artisanal glassware
Does a cure for ‘beauty burnout’ lie in bespoke design? The founders of Kindred Black think so. Here, they talk Wallpaper* through the brand’s latest made-to-order venture
By India Birgitta Jarvis
-
The UK AIDS Memorial Quilt will be shown at Tate Modern
The 42-panel quilt, which commemorates those affected by HIV and AIDS, will be displayed in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall in June 2025
By Anna Solomon
-
Nature sets the pace for Alex Monroe’s first sculpture exhibition
The British designer hops from jewellery to sculpture for his new exhibition at the Garden Museum, London. Here, he tells us why nature should be at the forefront of design
By Tianna Williams