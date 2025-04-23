Mark your calendars because Warp Records will be taking over the the Barbican with an all-day creative showcase on 14 June. The event, 'A Warp Happening' marks the label's first London event in over a decade and will include performances from Battles, Evian Christ, Mark Leckey, Seefeel and more.

The iconic brutalist building is the perfect venue for the equally influential independent music label, which was founded in 1989 by record store employees Steve Beckett and Rob Mitchell. In the three decades since, Warp has become known for its roster of pioneering musical talent that spans electronic, experimental and rock music.

This showcase is guaranteed to be an epic day out (Image credit: Dion Barrett)

'A Warp Happening' will feature performances across music, theatre, film and art from noon to midnight and culminate with a concert in the Barbican Hall.

Highlights include British trance artist Evian Christ; the experimental American rock duo Battles; and British post-rock group Seefeel. Other noteworthy acts include Scottish folk artist Clarissa Connelly; British producer, composer and artist Kwes; and work from multidisciplinary artist and Turner Prize-winner Mark Leckey.

With this blockbuster line-up, and more acts to soon be announced, visitors are guaranteed an epic day out. But don't miss your chance – tickets go on sale Friday.

‘A Warp Happening’ takes place on 14 June 2025 from 12pm onwards at multiple Barbican venues. Tickets from £25 plus booking fee barbican.org.uk