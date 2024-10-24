Doc'n Roll Film Festival makes its loud return to the UK
The 11th edition of the Doc'n Roll Film Festival celebrates music, culture and cinema from around the world
The 11th edition of the Doc'n Roll Film Festival is set to return to the UK this October, offering a dynamic mix of music, culture, and cinema. Running from the 24th of October to November 10th, the music documentary film festival not only lights up renowned London venues like BFI Southbank, the ICA, and Barbican Cinemas but also extends its reach to 12 other cities across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.
Continuing its mission to spotlight innovative and under-the-radar music documentaries, Doc'n Roll celebrates the trailblazers, transgressors, and inspirational underdogs who shape the music world. This year's programme is particularly ambitious, featuring 26 premiere feature films—including four world premieres and seven international premieres—and hosting 80 events nationwide.
Audiences can embark on a musical journey that spans the globe, from the lively streets of New York City to the creative hubs of Melbourne and Toronto. The festival showcases a broad spectrum of genres, including rock, punk, hip-hop, folk, R&B, experimental music, and jazz. Highlights include the first official documentary on Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard, offering an intimate look into the life of the iconic rapper, and Hakeem, an exploration of British singer-songwriter Hak Baker, culminating in a live performance at the IMAX.
Vanessa Lobon Garcia, director and co-founder of Doc'n Roll Film Fest, expressed her excitement about this year's lineup. "I am thrilled to announce that our programme will feature more women than ever before—a significant achievement in a genre still dominated by male perspectives," she noted. "Including a film on the acclaimed painter Chris Gollon reflects our desire to bring stories of significant cultural impact to the big screen."
Many screenings will be followed by exclusive Q&A sessions with filmmakers and artists, providing unique insights into the creative processes behind the films. This interactive approach aligns with Doc'n Roll's commitment to celebrating music subcultures and providing a platform for marginalised voices.
A highlight of the festival is the Doc’n Roll Jury Award for Music Doc of the Year, with six films in competition. Judged by a panel of industry luminaries—including actress and director Caroline Catz, DJ and broadcaster DJ Paulette, and music journalist Daniel Dylan Wray—the award underscores the festival's dedication to recognizing outstanding contributions to music documentary filmmaking.
Despite challenges facing the film industry, Doc'n Roll remains steadfast in its mission. "We are delighted to bring fresh energy and audiences into cinemas," Lobon Garcia added. "Our festival thrives on the enthusiasm of our community, and we are proud to keep pushing boundaries, both in our programming and in how we champion independent cinema."
Tickets are now on sale via the Doc'n Roll website, offering film enthusiasts and music lovers an opportunity to experience these stories as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen and loud.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
