Moët & Chandon mark 280 years with a new cuvée and collaboration with Daniel Arsham

Moët & Chandon mark 280 years with a new cuvée and collaboration with Daniel Arsham
Moët & Chandon has unveiled the Collection Impériale Création No. 1, the first release from the Collection Impériale line, as well as limited-edition bottles by Daniel Arsham
Art is given an epicurean twist by Moët & Chandon, which is celebrating its 280th anniversary in style. Appropriately, the big birthday is being marked with the launch of a new cuvée, with the Collection Impériale Création No. 1 the first release to be unveiled from the Collection Impériale line. Created from seven vintages and aged through a variety of different processes, it strikes a deep yellow hue and is complex to the taste, offering notes of liquorice root and mocha through to vanilla and dried fig.
In another first, Moët & Chandon has partnered with artist Daniel Arsham to commemorate the anniversary. Arsham has looked to the historical codes of the Moët & Chandon estate for a vast, wall-mounted piece inspired by the estate’s intricate stained glass by Félix Gaudin. The piece is to be displayed in Galerie Impériale, in the cellars of Moët & Chandon, in an interweaving of modernity and heritage.
Alongside it, Arsham has designed 85 limited-edition bottles which stay faithful to his distinctive aesthetic, creating both a sculpture in its own right and a lasting piece of artwork which plays on the notions of time and permeance which run throughout his work. ‘In tasting Collection Impériale Création No. 1, I realised how nuanced the process of champagne making is, and how the layering of different years and harvests resembles the art of composing a sculpture,’ says Arsham on the collaboration. ‘Benoît Gouez’s work in selecting, ageing and blending vintages is similar to my own work such that this project represents to me a true and organic collaboration with Moët & Chandon’s Cellar Master.’
Adds Benoît Gouez, Cellar Master at Moët & Chandon: ‘We created Collection Impériale Création No. 1, released for our 280th anniversary, as a champagne crafted for eternity: it is precisely our relationship with time to grow, select and mature champagne that makes the choice of Daniel Arsham so inspired. Daniel’s unique take on Moët & Chandon’s heritage beautifully captures the essence of our history and our craft. A consummate artist of our time, Daniel approached his work in much the same way that we have approached the crafting of Collection Impériale Création No. 1: as an artistic endeavour made today, shaped by traditions of the past, but intended to go on well into the future.’
The new cuvée will be available in the UK from 1 December at Harrods at RRP of £206 (75cl bottle). The Daniel Arsham limited edition will be available to purchase at £23,000 per piece in the UK in April 2024. However, readers can pre-register interest in reserving a piece by contacting Moët & Chandon Private Sales team at avachher@moethennessy.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Craft meets culture: inside Yve Chan's modern jewellery house
Yve Chan marries heritage and modernity in intricately-created work
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Take a peek inside this Cortina chalet by Henge
This Cortina chalet is the the collaborative creation of designer and architect Isabella Genovese and Henge founder Paolo Tormena
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
New design festival Contributions is Paris Art Week's alternative to blue chip fairs
Contributions (until 22 October 2023) was set up by publicist Anna Caradeuc who teamed up with creative agency Bildung to mount a ‘spontaneous public art project’ advocating for emerging, independent creatives
By Adrian Madlener Published