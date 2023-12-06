Jesse Darling wins the Turner Prize 2023

Jesse Darling has won the Turner Prize 2023, it was announced last night (5 December 2023) by Tinie Tempah in a ceremony at Eastbourne’s Winter Garden.

Darling works across mediums, including sculpture, installation, video, drawing, sound, text and performance, to create multi-layered works that rethink the purpose of everyday technologies and consumer goods. His recent solo exhibitions, ‘No Medals, No Ribbons’ at Modern Art Oxford and ‘Enclosures’ at Camden Art Centre both explored the humanity of devices and materials, which become anthropomorphised in their representation of the body. By placing typically industrial materials, such as sheet metal and welded steel, into a domestic environment, he highlights both life’s fragility and our vulnerability.

Installation view of Jesse Darling’s work at Towner Eastbourne, 2023 (Image credit: Photograph: Angus Mill)

Darling was declared the winner by the Turner Prize 2023 jury, composed of Martin Clark, director, Camden Art Centre; Cédric Fauq, chief curator, Capc musée d’art contemporain de Bordeaux; Melanie Keen, director of Wellcome Collection; and Helen Nisbet, CEO and artistic director, Cromwell Place. Chaired by Alex Farquharson, director, Tate Britain, Darling was chosen from the Turner Prize 2023 shortlist of artists, also featuring Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker.

Works from the four artists are on display until 14 April 2024 at the Turner Prize 2023 exhibition at Towner Eastbourne, curated by Noelle Collins, exhibitions and offsite curator, before the prize marks its 40th anniversary next year.