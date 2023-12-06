Jesse Darling wins the Turner Prize 2023
Tinie Tempah announced Jesse Darling as the Turner Prize 2023 winner
Jesse Darling has won the Turner Prize 2023, it was announced last night (5 December 2023) by Tinie Tempah in a ceremony at Eastbourne’s Winter Garden.
Darling works across mediums, including sculpture, installation, video, drawing, sound, text and performance, to create multi-layered works that rethink the purpose of everyday technologies and consumer goods. His recent solo exhibitions, ‘No Medals, No Ribbons’ at Modern Art Oxford and ‘Enclosures’ at Camden Art Centre both explored the humanity of devices and materials, which become anthropomorphised in their representation of the body. By placing typically industrial materials, such as sheet metal and welded steel, into a domestic environment, he highlights both life’s fragility and our vulnerability.
Darling was declared the winner by the Turner Prize 2023 jury, composed of Martin Clark, director, Camden Art Centre; Cédric Fauq, chief curator, Capc musée d’art contemporain de Bordeaux; Melanie Keen, director of Wellcome Collection; and Helen Nisbet, CEO and artistic director, Cromwell Place. Chaired by Alex Farquharson, director, Tate Britain, Darling was chosen from the Turner Prize 2023 shortlist of artists, also featuring Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker.
Works from the four artists are on display until 14 April 2024 at the Turner Prize 2023 exhibition at Towner Eastbourne, curated by Noelle Collins, exhibitions and offsite curator, before the prize marks its 40th anniversary next year.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Fernando Laposse creates a flower garden for Maison Perrier-Jouët at Design Miami 2023
Perrier-Jouët enlisted Mexican designer Fernando Laposse to interpret its Art Nouveau values with a Design Miami 2023 installation titled ‘The Pollination Dance’ (on view until 10 December 2023)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with fashion features editor Jack Moss
From the perfect Puzzle tote to a playfully layered shirt and a rich seaweed skin soother, feel-good gifts with the style to match
By Jack Moss Published
-
Tommie Wilhelmsen’s cabin on Norway’s wild coast frames the experience of the landscape
Tommie Wilhelmsen has completed a new cabin close to the city of Stavanger, a retreat in the heart of a historic coastal landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published