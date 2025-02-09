Tasneem Sarkez's heady mix of kitsch, Arabic and Americana hits London
Artist Tasneem Sarkez draws on an eclectic range of references for her debut solo show, 'White-Knuckle' at Rose Easton
When she’s in London, the artist Tasneem Sarkez makes a habit of visiting Edgware Road, variously described as ‘Little Cairo’ or ‘Little Beirut’ towards the south, owing to its vast collection of Middle Eastern joints (a product of migration that stretches back to the Ottoman Empire). On a recent trip to the capital, for the opening of her debut solo show at Rose Easton gallery, Sarkez added Knightsbridge to her itinerary on the advice of her gallerist. ‘I’ve always wanted to go to Dubai,’ she offers, adding that she seeks out similar neighourhoods whenever she travels. ‘It’s about finding the different parallels, and the patterns I’m interested in within my work, just looking at the motifs that are present.’
Based in New York, Sarkez was born in 2002 to Libyan parents living in Portland. Her preoccupation with the familiar and the aesthetically curious began young, she reflects, with her magpie-type tendencies meaning she was ‘always looking for things, constantly scanning the room’. On a trip to Libya last year, her first in 12 years, she purchased some henna stencils, solely for the photoshopped image on the packet: her studio is filled with objects acquired for similar attributes. It’s these – as well as images she finds online and photographs she takes on her phone – that form the basis of her all work (she's a bibliophile and Pascal Ménoret’s Joyriding in Riyadh: Oil, Urbanism, and Road Revolt is another big influence).
With White-Knuckle at Rose Easton, Sarkez leans into the ‘Arab kitsch’ aesthetic she has come to inhabit since beginning in the industry. First arriving at the phrase in an article online, she’s since reconciled the problematic potential of the words with the fact that kitsch is universally observed. In The Real Superhero Key, for example, she taps into vivid Americana, while elsewhere G-Class dance with the Shah looks at the military origins of a Mercedes-Benz model, and First Lady is a nod to Muammar Gaddaffi’s female bodyguards, dubbed the ‘amazons’ by Western press. ‘[Sarkez] paints a lurid picture of the central role amusement plays in politics and public discourse,’ notes Ruba Al-Sweel in a text that accompanies the show. ‘She looks at the way absurd scenarios congeal into metanarratives and canonical images that organise society.’
‘I arrived at oil painting with this idea of making what I want to see, because it's not there,’ says the artist, speaking on her affinity for the medium (a sculpture depicting perfume bottles, a reference to Brooklyn’s beauty shops, also features in the new show). ‘It's adding the images I see to the art historical canon that is painting, through contemporary still lifes.’ Over Zoom, Sarkez uses a key ring analogy to highlight the way the personal meets the political in her work, suggesting that while there’s always a Sarah and Tom in the gift shop, there’s never a Tasneem. ‘Where are these contemporary signifiers, objects or patterns of identity? Ruba calls [my work] “algorithmic still lifes”, and I do think about composing my paintings in a way that’s very calculated with language and composition, and these more formal elements like traditional painting. It's under that pretense that it makes my name expected.’
In Good Evening, which features a white car with shadows and flashes, and the greeting ‘mah-sah al-khair’ written in Arabic over a back wheel, Sarkez examines the role of modern multimedia and how different cultures and generations navigate it. A counterpart to Good Morning, which appeared in an earlier show with Rose Easton (a further piece, Good Night, will follow at her upcoming show with Romance in Pittsburgh in May 2025), the series is based on the sparkly gifs shared by the artist’s mum and other parents from the diaspora or living outside of the US and Europe, habitually used as a vehicle for affection. ‘On WhatsApp and Viber, all these apps of communication across continents, there's this genre of imagery that's just so good. It’s common amongst people of colour, and it’s very camp. I love the simpleness, the sweetness [of the message],’ says Sarkez. ‘And to paint it in Arabic rather than English, is a kind of visual ode to the language. People don't grant Arabic that same visual “safety”, we've villainised the language, so that decision was to kind of say, “it's just saying good morning”.’
Furthermore, apparent across her practice is the way Sarkez employs tensions (perhaps the most telling property of the kitsch she embraces), and with ‘White-Knuckle’ that manifests via combined irony and seriousness, and concurrent feminine and masculine qualities. The show’s moniker, in particular, carries multiple readings. ‘I looked up vocabulary related to the experience of driving, because I wanted to mirror that interest within my work, but more abstract,’ Sarkez shares. ‘That term, white-knuckle, like gripping a steering wheel super tight, comes from a place of excitement but also anxiety, and that tension I thought was perfect for the show. There was also something funny in having the word “white”, at a visual level, occupy a show that doesn't necessarily touch on whiteness. It’s kind of tongue in cheek.’
Tasneem Sarkez's debut solo show, 'White-Knuckle', is at Rose Easton until 1 March 2025
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Want to see more shows? Check our guide to the best London art exhibitions to see this month
Zoe Whitfield is a London-based writer whose work spans contemporary culture, fashion, art and photography. She has written extensively for international titles including Interview, AnOther, i-D, Dazed and CNN Style, among others.
-
Meet Minnette de Silva, the trailblazing Sri Lankan modernist architect
Sri Lankan architect Minnette de Silva is celebrated in a new book by author Anooradha Iyer Siddiq, who looks into the modernist's work at the intersection of ecology, heritage and craftsmanship
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The Honda HR-V is a car for those who don’t care too much about brands or bold design
A small but sophisticated hybrid that wears its tech lightly, the Honda HR-V will probably work perfectly forever even though it can’t raise a thrill
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New York Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Christopher John Rogers to Calvin Klein Collection
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the best of New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, starting with Veronica Leoni’s confident opening act at Calvin Klein Collection
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘A call to action for more authentic expressions of working-class life’: a London show reframes working-class Britain
London exhibition ‘Lives Less Ordinary’, at Two Temple Place, challenges age-old stereotypes
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
‘Dr Tetris’ on the biggest ever iteration of the puzzle in London
Tetris comes to 360-degree, 23,000 sq ft, 16k LED screens in London; Craig McLean speaks to Henk Rogers, the man who’s kept the game alive
By Craig McLean Published
-
Never-before-seen Barbara Hepworth works go on show in landmark exhibition
In ‘Barbara Hepworth: Strings’, various Hepworth sculptures will be exhibited in public for the first time, at Piano Nobile, London
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Mysticism, witchery and the occult: inside the world of tarot
London exhibition ‘Tarot: Origins & Afterlives’ at the Warburg Institute considers seven centuries of tarot
By Emily Steer Published
-
American artist and activist Gregg Bordowitz considers survival and experience in London
Gregg Bordowitz's new show, 'There: A Feeling' at Camden Art Centre, spans video, installation, performance, poetry, and prints
By Sam Moore Published
-
Alice Neel’s portraits celebrating the queer world are exhibited in London
‘At Home: Alice Neel in the Queer World’, curated by Hilton Als, opens at Victoria Miro, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘You have to face death to feel alive’: Dark fairytales come to life in London exhibition
Daniel Malarkey, the curator of ‘Last Night I Dreamt of Manderley’ at London’s Alison Jacques gallery, celebrates the fantastical
By Phin Jennings Published
-
Steve McQueen presents a portrait of protest in Britain
Turner Contemporary’s groundbreaking exhibition Resistance reframes the history of protest, reminding us of photography’s political potential
By Millen Brown-Ewens Published