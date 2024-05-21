Richard Bernstein's bold covers for Andy Warhol's 'Interview' magazine go on show in New York

Richard Bernstein’s mixed-media covers for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine embodied a bold technicality, capturing the celebrity culture zeitgeist of 1970s and 1980s New York.

His portraits of stars, including Cher, Stevie Wonder, Fran Lebowitz, Mick Jagger and Grace Jones, are now the subject of an exhibition at NeueHouse Madison Square. It is a celebration of both the New York art scene and Bernstein’s process, who turned each cover around in two weeks, translating the analog photography into a mixed-media style that utilised pencil, collage, gouache and airbrush.

Mick Jagger, 1985 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

The work was the culmination of a creative partnership, and friendship with Warhol. ‘Andy once said ‘He [Richard] makes everyone look so famous,’’ says Rory Trifon, president of the Estate of Richard Bernstein and his nephew. ‘They first met in 1965 at Richard’s solo exhibition in New York when David Bourdon of the Village Voice introduced them to each other. Andy loved Richard’s work and how handsome Richard was so their friendship blossomed from there.’

Upon the creation of Interview magazine in 1969, Warhol used black and white movie stills for the covers, something he continued until asking Bernstein to take over in 1972. Between 1972 and 1989, he created 189 portraits from the silver gelatin prints artists including Greg Gorman, Mathew Rolston and Albert Watson would supply him with after a photoshoot.

Isabella Rossellini, 1978 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

‘Andy Warhol and [Interview magazine editor] Bob Colacello were responsible for choosing the cover subjects for Interview,’ adds Trifon. ‘The brand identity was this hip, glamorous mix of high and low that worked incredibly well; featuring directors, designers, political figures, rock stars, actors, artists, writers, American socialites, titled Europeans, Latin playboys, you name it. Not only were these stars the hottest at the time, but they were also beautiful and glamorous. I believe that glamour was of utmost importance to Andy.

Fran Leibowitz, 1981 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

‘The curated works at NeueHouse perfectly showcase the tapestry of talent. It’s an eclectic group but it works so well together; from Cher to hockey star Ron Duguay, from socialite and member of Warhol’s entourage Barbara Allen to Annie Lennox, and from Isabella Rossellini to Joan Rivers. The glue that holds these people together is Richard’s artistry and the deity-like glow he gives to each one.’

The Interview Magazine Covers, 1972-1989: Richard Bernstein’s Portraits for

Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine on show until 30 June 2024 at NeueHouse Madison Square

neuehouse.com