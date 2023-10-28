Nostalgia meets magic in Disney’s London exhibition marking 100 years

The Walt Disney Company are gearing up to celebrate their 100th anniversary, and they are not doing it quietly, kicking off the international celebrations with a just-opened exhibition in London.

Ten immersive galleries take a deep-dive into Disney history, and riffle with historical anecdotes, from the original soundtrack for 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to 1940’s Dumbo storyboarding and Captain America’s shield from 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Elsewhere, the Disney MagicStage brings Walt Disney back to life, bringing archival footage into crystal clear high-definition.

(Image credit: Disney100 - ExCel London - 12th October 2023 by Luke Dyson )

Mickey and Minnie’s 90-year love story is celebrated with an interactive tribute by artist Dominic Harris, who invites viewers to engage with the couple as they appear throughout the artwork, while a family activity space lets younger visitors have an Encanto (2021) photo opportunity. Activities are set to a custom soundtrack from composer Steve Mazzaro, who created music for The Lion King (2019), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), and The Lone Ranger (2013).

(Image credit: Disney100 - ExCel London - 12th October 2023 by Luke Dyson )

Says Becky Cline, executive producer of the exhibition and director of the Walt Disney Archives: ‘The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning and curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity, and unparalleled magic of The Walt Disney Company. We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.’

Disney100 is on at ExCel London

