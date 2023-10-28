Nostalgia meets magic in Disney’s London exhibition marking 100 years
Disney100: The Exhibition, developed and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions, is now open in London
The Walt Disney Company are gearing up to celebrate their 100th anniversary, and they are not doing it quietly, kicking off the international celebrations with a just-opened exhibition in London.
Ten immersive galleries take a deep-dive into Disney history, and riffle with historical anecdotes, from the original soundtrack for 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to 1940’s Dumbo storyboarding and Captain America’s shield from 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Elsewhere, the Disney MagicStage brings Walt Disney back to life, bringing archival footage into crystal clear high-definition.
Mickey and Minnie’s 90-year love story is celebrated with an interactive tribute by artist Dominic Harris, who invites viewers to engage with the couple as they appear throughout the artwork, while a family activity space lets younger visitors have an Encanto (2021) photo opportunity. Activities are set to a custom soundtrack from composer Steve Mazzaro, who created music for The Lion King (2019), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), and The Lone Ranger (2013).
Says Becky Cline, executive producer of the exhibition and director of the Walt Disney Archives: ‘The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning and curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity, and unparalleled magic of The Walt Disney Company. We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.’
Disney100 is on at ExCel London
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
From personal off-roaders to all-electric microcars, JMS 2023 had something for everyone
More news from Tokyo's Japan Mobility Show, with new cars, concepts and future visions from Mazda, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Subaru
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ambika Hinduja collaborates with Edelweiss to create a baby grand piano inspired by autumn foliage
Ambika Hinduja’s ‘Harmony of Nature - A Concerto of Art’ has been unveiled at the Victoria and Albert Museum
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Speaker specialists Transparent launch their first audio component, the elegant Turntable
The Transparent Turntable is a high-end record player from Sweden that mixes modular design with minimal lines
By Jonathan Bell Published