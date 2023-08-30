Man Ray’s sculptures go on show in New York

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sculptures, or the hypothetical possibility of them, fascinated Man Ray, who littered his letters with references to them, or hinted at their forms in photographs, despite the fact the existence of these original pieces has since been shrouded in doubt.

Man Ray, Cadeau, c.1958

(Image credit: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, James Thrall Soby Fund (Acc. no.249.1966). Photo: Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence © Man Ray 2015 Trust/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/ADAGP, Paris 2023)

Throughout his career, Man Ray built on these omissions, creating alternative versions of these perhaps mythical works that he referred to as ‘replicas’, ‘editions’ or ‘new originals’. Now, the eclectic creation process of these pieces is explored in a New York exhibition, ‘Man Ray: Other Objects’, at Luxembourg + Co, which traces how the objects came into being, surreal motifs subverted in endless reproduction.

Man Ray, Vénus, 1937 (Image credit: Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, Rome © Man Ray 2015 Trust/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/ADAGP, Paris 2023)

‘This part of Man Ray’s oeuvre has seen less exploration and holds within it what we feel was his artistic revolution,’ says Alma Luxembourg, director of Luxembourg + Co. ‘Some of the stories relating to the original objects which have been lost, destroyed, dismantled, etc, are fascinating and surprising. What is also surprising is the creativity with which Man Ray returned to remake them again and again at various times and often with very small but significant differences. There is a lot of depth within his explorations of the same objects.’

Man Ray, New York 1917, 1966 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Maruani Mercier Gallery, Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Marc Domage © Man Ray 2015 Trust/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/ADAGP, Paris 2023)

The exhibition encompasses five object groups, from a metronome to a flat iron, a mobile made of coat hangers, a female torso in plaster and a group of small sculptures. ‘Tracking the evolution of these five groups of objects is a wonderful way to both explore the life of Man Ray (his romantic life, his travels, his contacts with other artists and dealers) and to look at the way in which he goes against the concept of the original art object to champion the multiple and explore the complex variations that the multiple can afford,’ Luxembourg adds.

Man Ray, Vénus restaurée, 1971 (Image credit: Photo: Damian Griffiths. © Man Ray 2015 Trust/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/ADAGP, Paris 2023)

‘Several objects in the show have never been exhibited previously in the US, for example, Vénus, from the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna in Rome. On top of that, this will be a rare opportunity for visitors to encounter multiple objects all together on one table. In some cases, there will be over ten variations of the same object! This is unprecedented and I hope it will give an opportunity to see and study Man Ray’s creative and revolutionary approach – in praise of the multiple!’

‘Man Ray: Other Objects’, 6 September – 2 December 2023, Luxembourg + Co, New York

