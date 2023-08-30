Man Ray’s sculptures go on show in New York
‘Man Ray: Other Objects’ opens at Luxembourg + Co, New York, revealing their author’s ‘artistic revolution’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sculptures, or the hypothetical possibility of them, fascinated Man Ray, who littered his letters with references to them, or hinted at their forms in photographs, despite the fact the existence of these original pieces has since been shrouded in doubt.
Throughout his career, Man Ray built on these omissions, creating alternative versions of these perhaps mythical works that he referred to as ‘replicas’, ‘editions’ or ‘new originals’. Now, the eclectic creation process of these pieces is explored in a New York exhibition, ‘Man Ray: Other Objects’, at Luxembourg + Co, which traces how the objects came into being, surreal motifs subverted in endless reproduction.
‘This part of Man Ray’s oeuvre has seen less exploration and holds within it what we feel was his artistic revolution,’ says Alma Luxembourg, director of Luxembourg + Co. ‘Some of the stories relating to the original objects which have been lost, destroyed, dismantled, etc, are fascinating and surprising. What is also surprising is the creativity with which Man Ray returned to remake them again and again at various times and often with very small but significant differences. There is a lot of depth within his explorations of the same objects.’
The exhibition encompasses five object groups, from a metronome to a flat iron, a mobile made of coat hangers, a female torso in plaster and a group of small sculptures. ‘Tracking the evolution of these five groups of objects is a wonderful way to both explore the life of Man Ray (his romantic life, his travels, his contacts with other artists and dealers) and to look at the way in which he goes against the concept of the original art object to champion the multiple and explore the complex variations that the multiple can afford,’ Luxembourg adds.
‘Several objects in the show have never been exhibited previously in the US, for example, Vénus, from the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna in Rome. On top of that, this will be a rare opportunity for visitors to encounter multiple objects all together on one table. In some cases, there will be over ten variations of the same object! This is unprecedented and I hope it will give an opportunity to see and study Man Ray’s creative and revolutionary approach – in praise of the multiple!’
‘Man Ray: Other Objects’, 6 September – 2 December 2023, Luxembourg + Co, New York
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Modern Barn in Dorset is where crisp geometry meets English countryside
Modern Barn by Coffey Architects offers contemporary design and views over the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ruark Audio R410 is a stylish new integrated music system
The new walnut-clad Ruark R410 – engineered for hi-res streaming and designed for the most stylish interior – is a cut above the average audio system
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aleeya design studio, Pakistan: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Architect’s Home in Karachi plays with simple, minimalist forms to dramatic effect
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Kim Gordon on art and the iPhone, band dynamics, and her next step
American visual artist and musician Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth, discusses her recent show of paintings, creative collaboration and new ventures
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The best London art exhibitions to see now
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘These Americans’: Will Vogt documents the USA’s rich at play
Will Vogt’s photo book ‘These Americans’ is a deep dive into a world of privilege and excess, spanning 1969 to 1996
By Sophie Gladstone Published
-
Kyle Bell's films are an expression of the indigenous experience in America
Kyle Bell, who was mentored by Spike Lee as part of Rolex's Mentors and the Protégés programme, is a self-taught video maker from Tulsa, Oklahoma
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Forrest Myers is off the wall at Catskill Art Space this summer
Forrest ‘Frosty’ Myers makes his mark at Catskill Art Space, NY, celebrating 50 years of his monumental Manhattan installation, The Wall
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Jim McDowell, aka ‘the Black Potter’, on the fire behind his face jugs
A former coal miner, Jim McDowell defied the odds to set up his workshop and keep a historic form of American pottery alive
By Aruna D’Souza Published
-
Caroline Tompkins and her American photography collective friends on life and lensing in the USA
Discover the work and insights of an American photography collective, as Caroline Tompkins and (mostly) New York-based friends shoot the breeze
By Caroline Tompkins Published
-
Stephen Galloway on turning movement into magic
Creative movement director Stephen Galloway, photographed here by Paul Mpagi Sepuya, on making the magic happen, from turning up Mick Jagger ‘150 per cent’ to creating the moves that sent Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ video viral
By Mallery Roberts Morgan Published