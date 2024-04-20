Kembra Pfahler revisits ‘The Manual of Action’ for CIRCA
Artist Kembra Pfahler will lead a series of classes in person and online, with a short film streamed from Piccadilly Circus in London, as well as in Berlin, Milan and Seoul, over three months until 30 June 2024
Kembra Pfahler, the transgressive performance artist and frontwoman of punk outfit The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, was still in the earliest phase of an idiosyncratic career when she debuted The Manual of Action, at ABC No Rio on New York’s Lower East Side in the 1980s. ‘It’s essentially a document, I call it nonfiction illustration – it's got drawings and performances and writings about each decade of the artwork I've done,’ she explains today, clarifying the work’s various forms. ‘I'm 62 now, so it’s been four decades, and essentially it’s a directive and a reminder, a way I can share with others my vocabulary of images.’
In its latest guise, The Manual of Action is a big screen-cum-workshop-led project organised in collaboration with the Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Arts (CIRCA). Over three months, through 30 June 2024, Pfahler will lead a series of classes in person and online; each week a new class is introduced with a short film streamed from Piccadilly Circus in London, as well as in Berlin, Milan and Seoul, daily at 20:24 local time.
On screen, Pfahler appears dressed in her Karen Black get-up of full body paint, big bushy wig and shiny vinyl boots – other times, wearing a Rick Owens for SSENSE dress printed with her own ‘sit in’ design – scribbling the class titles on a red chalk board. Watching the first short premiere in London last week she says, ‘was one of the strangest, most wonderful days of my life. It was so contrary to anything on the screens in Piccadilly’.
First introduced to Josef O’Connor, the founder and artistic director of CIRCA, by filmmaker Angel Rose in summer 2023, the artist has been overwhelmed by the platform’s support and speaks warmly of the partnership, which follows similar activations with Ai Weiwei and Marina Abramović. ‘I’m very proud to be able to participate. It was everything that I wanted it to be, which doesn't always happen,’ she observes, reflecting on the initial shoot that took place at Carroll Gardens in New York. While the films serve as invitations – to partake; to expand one’s notion of beauty – the workshops are for fans, artists and more casual parties to explore their own potential and reclaim a sense of agency.
At its core an educational offering, the nucleus of the project is ‘availabism’, the concept of making the best use of what’s available, which Pfahler initially conceived at college and has subsequently employed across her practice. It’s this philosophy that she aims to pass on with each of the 12 classes, amongst them ‘Classism, Liminality’, and perhaps most crucially, ‘Volcano’. ‘It speaks to taking action and showing up,’ the artist notes of the fifth class. ‘That is very important right now. Since the pandemic, we've culturally imploded, existing in a very isolated fashion. So “Volcano” represents participating and showing up.’
Informed by her own experiences of the arts education system, Pfahler is wholly sincere about fostering a more democratic creative framework and her role as a teacher. ‘I’m a high school dropout. I flew to New York the day I was supposed to graduate to attend the School of Visual Arts in the Lower East Side; Mary Heilmann, Joseph Kosuth, Lorraine O'Grady, were my professors,’ she shares. ‘Besides two of the women professors, it was very painful and destructive and I thought, when I get older, I want to share things in a different way – a different kind of art practice, resources, ideas about forming community. That's when I started to utilise availabism.’
Invariably shaped by Pfahler’s distinctive feminist perspective (notably, 2024 also marks a decade of Future Feminism, the programme she first established with Anohni, Bianca and Sierra Cassidy of CocoRosie, and Johanna Constantine for a show at The Hole in New York; comprised of 13 tenets, it remains a vital component of the artist’s daily practice and life philosophy) she is keen that those participating in The Manual of Action will arrive at a similarly forward-looking disposition. ‘I want people to have a sense of hope, about the present and the future. Not to sound like a Hallmark card, but I want people to take away some really pragmatic steps so they can accomplish what they want to accomplish. The bottom line is change and hope.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The Manual of Action will appear every evening at 20:24 local time across Piccadilly Lights in London and notable public screens in Milan, Berlin, and Seoul until 30 June 2024.
Zoe Whitfield is a London-based writer whose work spans contemporary culture, fashion, art and photography. She has written extensively for international titles including Interview, AnOther, i-D, Dazed and CNN Style, among others.
-
Monospinal is a Japanese gaming company’s HQ inspired by its product’s world
A Japanese design studio fulfils its quest to take Monospinal, the Tokyo HQ of a video game developer, to the next level
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fenix and Federica Sala Challenge Designers to double up
Curator Federica Sala and innovative interiors material brand Fenix's Design Duo Double Feature project brings three design duos together to create dual-purpose furniture
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Interni Venosta is a new furniture brand by the Dimorestudio founders
Launched at Milan Design Week 2024, Interni Venosta is Dimorestudio Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci's new brand, crafted by Tuscan manufacturer Fabbri Services and paying homage to 1970s Italian design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Yinka Shonibare considers the tangled relationship between Africa and Europe at Serpentine South
Yinka Shonibare‘s ‘Suspended States’ at Serpentine South, London, considers history, refuge and humanitarian support (until 1 September 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Gavin Turk subverts still-life painting and says: ‘We are what we throw away’
Gavin Turk considers wasteful consumer culture in ‘The Conspiracy of Blindness’ at Ben Brown Fine Arts, London
By Rowland Bagnall Published
-
Don’t miss: Thea Djordjadze’s site-specific sculptures in London
Thea Djordjadze’s ‘framing yours making mine’ at Sprüth Magers, London, is an exercise in restraint
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Accordion Fields’ at Lisson Gallery unites painters inspired by London
‘Accordian Fields’ at Lisson Gallery is a group show looking at painting linked to London
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Fetishism, violence and desire: Alexis Hunter in London
‘Alexis Hunter: 10 Seconds’ at London's Richard Saltoun Gallery focuses on the artist’s work from the 1970s, disrupting sexual stereotypes
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Wayne McGregor’s new work merges genetic code, AI and choreography
Company Wayne McGregor has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture Lab on a series of works, ‘Autobiography (v95 and v96)’, at Sadler’s Wells (12 – 13 March 2024)
By Rachael Moloney Published
-
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley confronts gaming, VR and rebirth at Studio Voltaire
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley has opened her first institutional solo exhibition, ‘THE REBIRTHING ROOM’, at Studio Voltaire, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
At Sadie Coles HQ, artists bring a playful sensuality to lamps
Sadie Coles HQ’s ‘Shine On’ exhibition in London features sculptural lighting by Sarah Lucas, Urs Fischer, and more (until 27 April 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published