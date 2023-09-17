Jack Pierson’s photographs and sculptures go on show in New York
Artist Jack Pierson draws on life experiences for a new show, ‘Pomegranates’, at Lisson Gallery, New York
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
US artist and photographer Jack Pierson uses a mish-mash of materials and methods in work that encompasses everything from collage and painting to photography and sculpture.
His first exhibition at New York’s Lisson Gallery draws on his personal experiences of nights out and days in the studio for pieces that flit between the factual and the fanciful. In his hands, everyday objects are recontextualised and nothing is as it seems; once-glamorous motifs, such as neon signage, are rethought as large-scale sculptures, imbuing a knowing wordplay with a wistful tangibility. Pierson builds on these references, celebrating unexpected motifs in an egalitarian cultural melting pot.
In this retrospective, photography joins large-scale collages composed of magazines, photos and memorabilia, as well as a new series of sculptures created from silver-painted plywood Pierson found in his studio.
‘Jack Pierson: Pomegranates’ is on show until 14 October at Lisson Gallery,
New York
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Omer Arbel’s 75.9 house in Vancouver is timeless yet extraterrestrial
Bocci creative director Omer Arbel’s latest house, in the Canadian Pacific Northwest, makes use of columnar roof forms and the local landscape to create a hidden gem
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
Stephen Burks explores spirituality and belonging in Chicago exhibition
Stephen Burks’ modern altars go on show in his ‘Spirit Houses’ exhibition at Volume Gallery (until 28 October 2023)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Prada ‘Galleria’ bag unites the house’s past and present – now in colourful new iterations
Inspired by Milan’s famed shopping arcade, the Prada ‘Galleria’ was launched in 2007. For A/W 2023, colourful new versions are inspired by artist Alex Da Corte, who teamed up with the brand for a pop art-inspired campaign
By Jack Moss Published
-
TikTok gets tangible: artist Devon Rodriguez opens his first exhibition, in New York
Devon Rodriguez, who until now has reserved his work for his 31 million TikTok followers, has opened his first exhibition at UTA Artist Space’s pop-up gallery in Chelsea, New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Man Ray’s sculptures go on show in New York
‘Man Ray: Other Objects’ opens at Luxembourg + Co, New York, revealing their author’s ‘artistic revolution’
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Kim Gordon on art and the iPhone, band dynamics, and her next step
American visual artist and musician Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth, discusses her recent show of paintings, creative collaboration and new ventures
By Mary Cleary Published
-
‘These Americans’: Will Vogt documents the USA’s rich at play
Will Vogt’s photo book ‘These Americans’ is a deep dive into a world of privilege and excess, spanning 1969 to 1996
By Sophie Gladstone Published
-
Kyle Bell's films are an expression of the indigenous experience in America
Kyle Bell, who was mentored by Spike Lee as part of Rolex's Mentors and the Protégés programme, is a self-taught video maker from Tulsa, Oklahoma
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Forrest Myers is off the wall at Catskill Art Space this summer
Forrest ‘Frosty’ Myers makes his mark at Catskill Art Space, NY, celebrating 50 years of his monumental Manhattan installation, The Wall
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Jim McDowell, aka ‘the Black Potter’, on the fire behind his face jugs
A former coal miner, Jim McDowell defied the odds to set up his workshop and keep a historic form of American pottery alive
By Aruna D’Souza Published
-
Caroline Tompkins and her American photography collective friends on life and lensing in the USA
Discover the work and insights of an American photography collective, as Caroline Tompkins and (mostly) New York-based friends shoot the breeze
By Caroline Tompkins Published