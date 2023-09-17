Jack Pierson’s photographs and sculptures go on show in New York

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

US artist and photographer Jack Pierson uses a mish-mash of materials and methods in work that encompasses everything from collage and painting to photography and sculpture.

Jack Pierson, collage in mixed materials (Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

His first exhibition at New York’s Lisson Gallery draws on his personal experiences of nights out and days in the studio for pieces that flit between the factual and the fanciful. In his hands, everyday objects are recontextualised and nothing is as it seems; once-glamorous motifs, such as neon signage, are rethought as large-scale sculptures, imbuing a knowing wordplay with a wistful tangibility. Pierson builds on these references, celebrating unexpected motifs in an egalitarian cultural melting pot.



Jack Pierson, He goes to work, 1991 (Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

In this retrospective, photography joins large-scale collages composed of magazines, photos and memorabilia, as well as a new series of sculptures created from silver-painted plywood Pierson found in his studio.

‘Jack Pierson: Pomegranates’ is on show until 14 October at Lisson Gallery,

New York

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

lissongallery.com

Jack Pierson, RAFAEL (1986), 2022 (Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

Jack Pierson, REAL LIFE, 2023

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)