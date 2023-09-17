Jack Pierson’s photographs and sculptures go on show in New York

Artist Jack Pierson draws on life experiences for a new show, ‘Pomegranates’, at Lisson Gallery, New York

Male nudes by Jack Pierson
Jack Pierson, (left) David, 2021; (right) Vinson, 2022
(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)
By Hannah Silver
published

US artist and photographer Jack Pierson uses a mish-mash of materials and methods in work that encompasses everything from collage and painting to photography and sculpture.

collages of photographs of men

Jack Pierson, collage in mixed materials

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

His first exhibition at New York’s Lisson Gallery draws on his personal experiences of nights out and days in the studio for pieces that flit between the factual and the fanciful. In his hands, everyday objects are recontextualised and nothing is as it seems; once-glamorous motifs, such as neon signage, are rethought as large-scale sculptures, imbuing a knowing wordplay with a wistful tangibility. Pierson builds on these references, celebrating unexpected motifs in an egalitarian cultural melting pot.

Man dressing

Jack Pierson, He goes to work, 1991

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

In this retrospective, photography joins large-scale collages composed of magazines, photos and memorabilia, as well as a new series of sculptures created from silver-painted plywood Pierson found in his studio.

‘Jack Pierson: Pomegranates’ is on show until 14 October at Lisson Gallery,
New York

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

lissongallery.com

collages of photographs of men

Jack Pierson, RAFAEL (1986), 2022

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

collaged type

Jack Pierson, REAL LIFE, 2023

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)

collage of photographs of men

Jack Pierson, [PINK] ARRAY, 2023

(Image credit: Jack Pierson at Lisson Gallery)
Topics
New York Usa
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸