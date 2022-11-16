David Hockney to launch immersive art show in London in January 2023
‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ at the Lightroom in London will use digital projection and audio technology to deliver a journey through Hockney’s world
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
David Hockney will launch an ambitious, immersive art show in London in January 2023, transforming his iconic paintings, rarely seen pieces and some newly created work into a multisensorial experience.
Three years in the making, ‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ will be the launch show at Lightroom in Kings Cross. The four-storey-high space, designed by London architects Haworth Tompkins, is a joint venture between design studio 59 Productions and the London Theatre Company. Tickets for the initial booking period (25 January-23 April 2023) go on sale today.
The six-chapter, 50-minute show features a dedicated score by American composer Nico Muhly, and commentary narrated by Hockney himself, in which he reveals his artistic process. ‘It can plunge the audience right into the way he looks at the world, and the way he understands art,’ explained the show’s executive producer, Nicholas Hytner, in an interview with BBC Radio 4 this morning. ‘There’s an absolutely amazing sequence where we watch him create one of his iPad pictures of his house and gardens in Normandy, almost as if you’re watching him paint in real time.’
Other chapters of the show are dedicated to LA, California’s San Gabriel Mountains (which inspired the artist to create a 90-minute Wagner soundtrack back in 1990), Yorkshire, and an opera house where the audience will encounter animated recreations of Hockney’s stage designs.
‘We watch [Hockney] experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of “drawing with a camera”, capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon,’ states the show description.
‘Bigger & Closer’ will demonstrate how Hockney, now well into his ninth decade, continues to embrace new media, following his experiments with photography, video and the iPad. ‘I was looking for this, really, for a long time,’ he said on BBC Radio 4.
‘We’ll have those nine big camera works of spring, summer, autumn and winter on the walls, but you’ll be looking up, [it’s] amazing to be really looking up at them. The audience will feel on it, they will feel in the forest, they will feel on the cliff. It’s changing everything.’
Asked about inevitable comparisons to the slate of immersive exhibitions (notably reinterpreting the work of Van Gogh and Monet) that have cropped up in recent years, Hockney is unfazed.
‘They are just using Van Gogh and Monet, and they’re dead. They can’t add anything to it,’ he quips. ‘Well, I’m still alive, so I can make things work better.’
Lightroom, 12 Lewis Cubitt Square, London N1, lightroom.uk; hockney.com
TF has been editor of Wallpaper* since December 2020. He is responsible for our monthly print magazine, planning, commissioning, editing and writing long-lead content across all our content pillars. He also plays a leading role in multi-channel editorial franchises, such as our annual Design Awards, Guest Editor takeovers and Next Generation series. He aims to create world-class, visually-driven content while championing diversity, international representation and social impact. TF joined Wallpaper* as an intern in January 2013, and served as its commissioning editor from 2017-20, winning a 30 under 30 New Talent Award from the Professional Publishers’ Association. Born and raised in Hong Kong, he holds an undergraduate degree in history from Princeton University.
-
Minimalist chess set by E15 pays homage to the first female grandmaster
The ‘Nona’ chess set, by industrial designer and goldsmith Annabelle Klute for E15, comprises handcrafted oak pieces and a leather board
By TF Chan • Published
-
Where to find great furniture design in London
Where to buy furniture in London: Wallpaper's guide to London furniture shopping, including contemporary furniture and design destinations in the city, from Chelsea to Shoreditch
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Pet wear to furniture, introducing Balenciaga Objects
Arriving in time for the festive season, Balenciaga Objects introduces an array of limited-edition items for the home, captured in a photographic series by Gabriele Galimberti
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on making the impalpable tangible
An iconic composer who traverses popular and high culture, Ryuichi Sakamoto pushes music into new frontiers, most recently in ‘Seeing Sound, Hearing Krug’, a new composition that pairs sound, flavour, light and texture
By David Graver • Published
-
Tomorrow’s Tigers: new rugs by Ai Weiwei, Peter Doig and more set for roaring success in charity exhibition
Including new designs by Ai Weiwei, Peter Doig, Kiki Smith, and Anish Kapoor, Tomorrow’s Tigers 2022 is a major fundraising project benefitting WWF
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
London art exhibitions: a guide for this weekend
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Last updated
-
London photography exhibitions: the must sees for Autumn 2022
We zoom in on the most exciting photography exhibitions in London and around the UK
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
‘East Meets West’: artists Samiro Yunoki and Kori Girard unite at Ace Hotel Kyoto
Art exhibition, ‘East Meets West’ at Ace Hotel Kyoto marks Japanese artist Samiro Yunoki’s 100th birthday, in dialogue with new works by American artist Kori Girard
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Rashid Johnson in Menorca: a journey through migration, longing and togetherness
We visited Rashid Johnson’s Brooklyn studio ahead of the artist’s show at Hauser & Wirth Menorca, which contemplates drift – physical and emotional
By Osman Can Yerebakan • Published
-
Alicja Kwade’s installation ‘brings the stars down’ onto Place Vendôme
Polish-German artist Alicja Kwade has adorned Place Vendôme with an interactive installation comprising natural stone spheres and concrete stairs, as part of the Paris+ par Art Basel ‘Sites’ project
By Flora Vesterberg • Last updated
-
Ugo Rondinone reflects on bodies and nature at Petit Palais
Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone takes over the beaux-arts halls of the Petit Palais with a monumental film installation and sculptures of trapeze dancers
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Last updated