David Hockney to launch immersive art show in London in January 2023

David Hockney will launch an ambitious, immersive art show in London in January 2023, transforming his iconic paintings, rarely seen pieces and some newly created work into a multisensorial experience.

Three years in the making, ‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ will be the launch show at Lightroom in Kings Cross. The four-storey-high space, designed by London architects Haworth Tompkins, is a joint venture between design studio 59 Productions and the London Theatre Company. Tickets for the initial booking period (25 January-23 April 2023) go on sale today.

David Hockney viewing the model box containing August 2021, Landscape with Shadows, twelve iPad paintings comprising a single work (Image credit: © David Hockney. Photo credit: Mark Grimmer)

The six-chapter, 50-minute show features a dedicated score by American composer Nico Muhly, and commentary narrated by Hockney himself, in which he reveals his artistic process. ‘It can plunge the audience right into the way he looks at the world, and the way he understands art,’ explained the show’s executive producer, Nicholas Hytner, in an interview with BBC Radio 4 this morning. ‘There’s an absolutely amazing sequence where we watch him create one of his iPad pictures of his house and gardens in Normandy, almost as if you’re watching him paint in real time.’

Installation of David Hockney’s The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011 (twenty eleven). Oil on 32 canvases (36 x 48" each), 144 x 384" overall (Image credit: © David Hockney Collection Centre Pompidou, Paris. Musée national d’art moderne – Centre de création industrielle)

Other chapters of the show are dedicated to LA, California’s San Gabriel Mountains (which inspired the artist to create a 90-minute Wagner soundtrack back in 1990), Yorkshire, and an opera house where the audience will encounter animated recreations of Hockney’s stage designs.

‘We watch [Hockney] experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of “drawing with a camera”, capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon,’ states the show description.

Installation of David Hockney’s A Bigger Grand Canyon, 1998. Oil on 60 canvases, 81 1/2 x 293" overall (Image credit: © David Hockney Collection National Gallery of Australia, Canberra)

‘Bigger & Closer’ will demonstrate how Hockney, now well into his ninth decade, continues to embrace new media, following his experiments with photography, video and the iPad. ‘I was looking for this, really, for a long time,’ he said on BBC Radio 4.

‘We’ll have those nine big camera works of spring, summer, autumn and winter on the walls, but you’ll be looking up, [it’s] amazing to be really looking up at them. The audience will feel on it, they will feel in the forest, they will feel on the cliff. It’s changing everything.’

Artwork – David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) (Image credit: © David Hockney)

Asked about inevitable comparisons to the slate of immersive exhibitions (notably reinterpreting the work of Van Gogh and Monet) that have cropped up in recent years, Hockney is unfazed.

‘They are just using Van Gogh and Monet, and they’re dead. They can’t add anything to it,’ he quips. ‘Well, I’m still alive, so I can make things work better.’

Lightroom, 12 Lewis Cubitt Square, London N1, lightroom.uk; hockney.com