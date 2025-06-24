From David Hockney to Tony Blair, a new film takes us inside the Alternative Miss World
Upon creating Alternative Miss World in 1972, Andrew Logan cemented a counter-culture – and rubbed a few people up the wrong way
It is 1972, and Miss World is everywhere. Sculptor and performance artist Andrew Logan, meanwhile, has spent the day at Crufts Dog Show. He wonders, what would happen if you were to combine the two, blending swimwear and evening wear criteria with the poise demanded of the well-behaved hounds? And lo, Alternative Miss World is born.
Contestants in the first Alternative Miss World stood on a stage of vegetable boxes in Logan’s studio, in a bid to impress judges including David Hockney. Its reputation ballooned – the following year, people squeezed through the windows to get in. In 1978, Logan went public, renting Clapham Common for £200 for the event. Judges vied for a spot – so far, co-hosts and contestants have included Divine, Leigh Bowery, Zandra Rhodes, Jarvis Cocker, Derek Jarman, Brian Eno and Grayson Perry. Events were themed, becoming a massive party. For 1978’s extravaganza, the circus theme was resided over by Logan in full regalia. Judges, perched in lion cages, led proceedings alongside guest of honour Divine. Filmmaker Richard Gayer was on hand to record the spectacle.
Gayer’s finished film was scheduled to premiere the same evening as the Miss World televised event. But competition organiser Eric Morley had a different idea, putting a stop to the planned showing with a threatened litigation, arguing Logan was not entitled to use the Miss World name. Ignoring an invitation to a private screening from the filmmakers, the case went to court.
The filmmakers hired the barristers they could afford, including one Tony Blair, future prime minister and then in the early stages of his legal career. He didn’t utter a word the whole trial, says Logan. But, ‘I do remember him for his teeth. Wonderful teeth. Great big smile.’
The judge agreed if the public confused the two events it would be financially and reputationally damaging to Miss World, and granted an injunction – the filmmakers could go ahead, but couldn’t use Miss World in the title. When their promotional bus arrived, it advertised ‘The Alternative’ with ‘Miss World’ casually crossed off.
The case returned to court. Logan wore a jacket made of pieces of disco balls, as well as an eye brooch that winked at the judge throughout. This time, they won, with the judge noting it wasn’t a film about beautiful girls, but a film of the grotesque. But, the distributors were spooked, and the film didn’t go ahead – although, 50 years later, Logan and Alternative Miss World are still going strong.
It’s a great story, and one which continues to resonate, particularly with filmmakers Maya Avidov and Savannah James-Bayly, who tell the story in documentary short, Too Disgusting to be Confused, which will premiere at Raindance Film Festival ahead of its launch.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The duo got to know Logan before, picking out the strands of the story in the creation of a comprehensive narrative. ‘He's so good on camera,’ says Avidov. ‘He’s very charismatic and very happy to be there. He's totally happy in the present and happy to talk about the past. I’d say the hardest part was letting go. There's so much to tell.’
‘We were very lucky in that we managed to get in touch with Richard Gayer, who made the film that caused the backlash, and he was able to fill in a lot of the gaps,’ adds James-Bayly. ‘There was no shortage of content. Our initial cut was much longer than 12 minutes.’
Too Disgusting to be Confused is part of the Netflix Documentary Talent Fund 2025. All films from this year's cohort will be premiering at Raindance Film Festival on the 26th June
The films will be available to stream on Netflix’s Still Watching YouTube Channel from 27th June 2025
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Foster + Partners to design the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II
For the Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Foster + Partners designs proposal includes a new bridge, gates, gardens and figurative sculptures in St James’ Park
-
Inside MAZE Design Basel the city's new design fair
With only 11 exhibitors and the backdrop of a Swiss Gothic Revival church, MAZE Design Basel is a new intimate art fair for those in the know
-
A contemporary concrete and glass Belgian house is intertwined with its forested site
A new Belgian house, Govaert-Vanhoutte Architecten’s Residence SAB, brings refined modernist design into a sylvan setting, cleverly threading a multilayered new home between existing trees
-
London calling! Artists celebrate the city at Saatchi Yates
London has long been an inspiration for both superstar artists and newer talent. Saatchi Yates gathers some of the best
-
Ten things to see at London Gallery Weekend
As 125 galleries across London take part from 6-8 June 2025, here are ten things not to miss, from David Hockney’s ‘Love’ series to Kayode Ojo’s look at the superficiality of taste
-
‘David Hockney 25’: inside the artist’s blockbuster Paris show
‘David Hockney 25’ has opened at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Wallpaper’s Hannah Silver took a tour of the colossal, colourful show
-
A portrait of the artist: Sotheby’s puts Grayson Perry in the spotlight
For more than a decade, photographer Richard Ansett has made Grayson Perry his muse. Now Sotheby’s is staging a selling exhibition of their work
-
David Hockney plays with our perception of fine art in Palm Springs
'David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed' is currently on show at the Palm Springs Art Museum
-
David Hockney at Lightroom: a technologically spectacular journey, but is it art?
As David Hockney’s much-anticipated, and critically divided ‘Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ opens at Lightroom, London, writer Will Jennings sifts through the burgeoning landscape of immersive art experiences
-
As David Hockney’s immersive art show in London opens, here’s what to expect
‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ is now open at London’s Lightroom (until 1 October 2023)
-
Grayson Perry unveils first permanent public sculpture in London
Grayson Perry illuminates the courtyard of A House for Artists with his new permanent public artwork in London, Inspiration Lives Here, a monument to the history of Barking & Dagenham