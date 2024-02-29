Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer designs the sound of sand
Composer of the Dune: Part Two score, Hans Zimmer tells Wallpaper* about his ‘industrial, mechanical, brutal’ sonic journey
There's a classic 1960s story about how The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson optimised his home songwriting environment, the better to capture the magical world of Californian surf culture: he plonked his piano in eight lorryloads of sand. Might Hans Zimmer, the 21st century’s greatest evoker of mythic sandscapes, most recently for Dune: Part Two, employ a similar trick?
'It's funny you should mention that,' says the composer, who won an Academy Award in 2021 for his soundtrack to Dune: Part One, film director Denis Villeneuve’s debut installment of Frank Herbert's story about what Zimmer calls 'the most unloved planet' of Arrakis. 'The only time I took sand home and had it in a glass jar next to me was when I was working on Dunkirk,' says the 66-year-old German, referring to the 2017 Second World War drama directed by Christopher Nolan.
'While they were shooting, I went to the beach [in Normandy]. I thought: this is true history. And I just grabbed a handful of sand and took it with me, so that I would never forget what I was really writing about.'
Hans Zimmer on creating the Dune: Part Two score
Sci-fi author Herbert’s 1965 novel was a teenage obsession for Zimmer, as it was for French-Canadian filmmaker Villeneuve. 'We're two foreigners,' says the composer, highlighting the pair's lack of a shared first language. 'So we meet and communicate in the best way, him with visuals and me with music. All the words are redundant. I play him of a piece of music and it either touches him or it doesn't touch him.'
After striking sonic cinematic gold with previous repeat collaborators Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Black Hawk Down), the double-Oscar-winner (the first was for The Lion King Best Original Score) has forged a similar deep creative connection with Villeneuve. So much so that, even after the release of Dune: Part One, Zimmer didn’t stop writing.
'Six months later, I got a phone call from Denis: "Stop writing! You know the movie's been out for six months now? And we are not greenlit for this [second] movie." But I'm tenacious. I'm going: “We are going to make this movie!” So I wrote “A Time of Quiet Between the Storms”,‘ he says of a swelling piece in the new soundtrack that functions as something like a love theme for the characters played by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. ‘Then I went on tour. And all over Europe, I would open my show with that tune, without telling anybody what it was.’
Zimmer’s music is so integral to Villeneuve’s storytelling that it doesn’t just soundtrack scenes – it helps set the scene. Describing the music he’s composed for the new, even longer film (166 minutes), he says, 'It's quite industrial, quite mechanical, quite brutal', themes in keeping with the war-footing narrative at the heart of Dune: Part Two. In that regard, his job is not just composing music. It’s sound design, too.
'Totally,' affirms the Los Angeles-based Hollywood titan (how else to describe a composer responsible for scoring all four Kung Fu Panda animations?) as we talk in a central London hotel. 'That's how I start: "What's the sonic world we want to create?" This goes back to when I was a precocious teenager, and it was a time of science-fiction movies. Other than Blade Runner, most of them had orchestral scores. I'm going: "What are we doing here? This is supposed to be the future, and I'm hearing violins and French horns! This very northern European musical vocabulary.'''
Cue a lifelong passion for scoring using electronic music, 'because that's really where I started. I was a session guy, here in London, programming synthesisers', says a man with a brief 1970s pop-star past, in Trevor Horn's Buggles.
'So it starts off with creating that sonic world that I want the tunes or the motifs to live in. And that sonic world very often bleeds over into Richard King, the sound designer's world,' he says of the American who’s won four Oscars for Best Sound Editing. 'Richard and I know each other so well, because we've done so many Christopher Nolan movies together. So there's [more than] just a camaraderie.'
That work begins even before the cameras start rolling. Zimmer investigates how cinematographer Greig Fraser is going to shoot the film – 'What is the colour palette? And Denis on purpose never showed me the script. Because it was much more about the conversations we were having, as two teenagers, about the book.'
The spirit of cross-departmental cooperation continues: Zimmer studies the production and costume design, 'which, in this movie is, you know, beyond… We're all in service of telling the story. We're all trying to tell the story in our language. In a peculiar way in cinema, the least important part is the words!' And, as last time, that collaborative momentum continues.
'I can't quite stop writing,' admits Zimmer, 'because we might be doing a third one. And I sent Denis a ten-minute piece. But like all artists, I have impostor syndrome, and I always think everything I do is... I think the word is “shite” in your language?' the puckish Zimmer says playfully.
'So he's on a plane, and within five minutes, I sent him an email: “Don't even listen to it. It's crap!” Then I get a text back: “You sent me a ten-minute piece. And after five minutes, you're expecting an answer!” Then another answer comes back: “Hey, no, actually, it's really good.”‘
Spoiler alert: should there be a Dune: Part Three, this Scotsman can reveal that another rough-terrain territory will likely be evoked in the score.
‘Just earlier [today], Denis said that three nights ago, he had a dream about [the music in] the third movie. I don't know if it's like the dreams of [Chalamet’s character] Paul Atreides, if his vision will come true or not. But apparently there's going to be a lot of bagpipes in the next movie.‘
You heard it here first.
Dune: Part Two is in UK cinemas from 1 March 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
London-based Scot, the writer Craig McLean is consultant editor at The Face and contributes to The Daily Telegraph, Esquire, The Observer Magazine and the London Evening Standard, among other titles. He was ghostwriter for Phil Collins' bestselling memoir Not Dead Yet.
-
Design highlights from Collect 2024 at Somerset House
Collect 2024 is on view at Somerset House from 1 to 3 March: here are the highlights from the fair’s design and craft offering
By Melanie Grant Published
-
Beijing City Library is an otherworldly escape from the digital world
Beijing City Library by Snøhetta is a flowing, welcoming space to share knowledge and socialise
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Artist Villu Jaanisoo’s rubber armchairs backdrop a full-throttle Acne Studios A/W 2024 collection
Acne Studios’ creative director Jonny Johansson tells the story behind his A/W 2024 show set, revealed in Paris this evening, which reflected the collection’s full-throttle, biker-inspired mood
By Orla Brennan Published
-
How Vanya’s set design went from stage to NT Live screen
As Vanya, starring Andrew Scott, hits the big screen with NT Live, set designer Rosanna Vize describes retaining the intimacy of London’s National Theatre show
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Fungi: Web of Life’ film sees Björk and Merlin Sheldrake explore a magical world
Björk and microbiologist Merlin Sheldrake unite for ‘Fungi: Web of Life’, a 3D film in which the beauty and ecological importance of fungi unfurls
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Heads up for London Film Festival 2023’s immersive art programme
From VR fungi to AR walks, London Film Festival 2023 announces LFF Expanded, a compelling programme of immersive art and extended realities
By Tianna Williams Published
-
John Waters on his weird and wonderful world, celebrated in new LA exhibition
The cult filmmaker invites us into his studio ahead of ‘John Waters: Pope of Trash’, at LA’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (from 17 September)
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published
-
Asteroid City behind the scenes: How the world fell under Wes Anderson’s retro-tinted spell
We peek behind the scenes of Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City, and explore how the world has gone barmy for the American filmmaker’s pastel-hued aesthetic
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated
-
Steve McQueen to screen his harrowing film 'Grenfell' at London’s Serpentine
Acclaimed film director and artist Steve McQueen will screen his film, Grenfell, at London’s Serpentine South gallery (7 April-10 May 2023), six years after the Grenfell Tower block blaze killed 72
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Nan Goldin documentary is a gritty tale of addiction, resilience, and battles with the Sackler family
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras chronicles acclaimed photographer Nan Goldin’s complex life, work, and tireless activism to hold power to account
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Baz Luhrmann on creativity, that iconic scene in Romeo + Juliet, and collaborating with Bombay Sapphire
We speak to legendary film director and creative maestro Baz Luhrmann for the launch of ‘Saw This Made This’, his latest campaign with gin label Bombay Sapphire
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated