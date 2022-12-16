Adriano Pedrosa announced as curator of the 2024 Venice Biennale
Adriano Pedrosa has been announced as the curator of the 60th Venice Biennale in 2024, becoming the first Latin American to spearhead the event
Adriano Pedrosa has been appointed curator of the Venice Biennale 2024. The role will see the Brazilian curator become the first Latin American to helm the event.
Adriano Pedrosa is currently the artistic director of Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) and has previously held roles including artistic director of the 2nd Trienal de San Juan (2009), co-curator of the 12th Istanbul Biennial, and curator of the São Paulo pavilion at the 9th Shanghai Biennale (2012).
In a statement following the announcement, Pedrosa commented, ‘I am honoured and humbled by this prestigious appointment, especially as the first Latin American to curate the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, and in fact the first one based in the southern hemisphere. The Biennale is certainly the most important platform for contemporary art in the world, and it is an exciting challenge and a responsibility to embark on this project. I look forward to bringing artists to Venice and realising their projects, as well as to working with the Biennale's great team. For this unique opportunity, I am grateful to the Biennale president, Roberto Cicutto, as well as to the institution's board.’
The news follows the announcement last year that Lesley Lokko will curate the Venice Biennale of Architecture, which will run from 20 May – 26 November 2023.
Cicutto explained that the appointment was ‘the result of a process that grew out of our experience of working with Cecilia Alemani [who curated the 2022 Venice Biennale exhibition, ‘The Milk of Dreams’]. I believe it is essential to build on what emerged from the previous exhibition (this was also the case with the appointment of Lesley Lokko, following the International Architecture Exhibition curated by Hashim Sarkis) to direct our next choice.’
The 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will be held from 20 April to 24 November 2024. labiennale.org (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
