Herzog & de Meuron’s SIP Main Campus weaves together nature and sculptural concrete
SIP Main Campus, a new workspace by Herzog & de Meuron, completes on the Swiss-French border
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
SIP Main Campus, a new building that forms part of a growing district focusing on pharmaceuticals, medicine, and research in Switzerland, has just been completed by Herzog & de Meuron. The office scheme, which is located in Allschwil, a stone’s throw from the French border, offers modern workspace adjacent to the developing area's numerous facilities – including sports courts and a recreational area – alongside lots green space for its users.
SIP Main Campus: contemporary Swiss workspace by Herzog and de Meuron
SIP Main Campus is ‘based on the concept of a “courtyard house”,’ write the architects. And while, at 50,000 sq m of usable floor area and some 2500-3000 employees strong, this headquarters is far from domestic in scale – it's actually the largest structure in its wider area – the architectural approach sought to mimic the warmth and wellbeing offered in residential settings.
To this end, greenery was placed at the heart of the scheme, with a richly planted courtyard at its core, defining the design. It connects to the overall district by being one of a series of green spaces ‘contributing to a good microclimate and allowing connections from one property to the next.’
Meanwhile, a grid-based facade made of poured-in situ concrete creates a juxtaposition between natural and manmade context. The material was selected to absorb ‘vertical loads and serve as bracing for wind and potential earthquakes.’ Within the grid, loggias offer space for encounters, contemplation and connection with the outside. The structure’s slightly slanted vertical elements help add a softness, as well as creating thicker shading for the businesses and restaurants occupying the ground floor.
Inside, four feature staircases in organic shapes carve dramatic circulation space, and connect the workspaces with communal areas and the building's main auditorium – which is also available for external events, reaching out to the local, wider community in the area.
These circulation hubs also feature site specific artwork by Basel-based artist Renée Levi. They include a custom-made wool tapestry, Nina, which hangs in one of the auditorium walls.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is a titanic two-seater many years in the making
Behind the scenes at Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuild division, we explore the extraordinary details of this bespoke commission, an open-topped Speedster imbued with the spirit of a rose
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Japanese hair art: geiko wigmakers in Kyoto bring modernity to an age-old art
In the first of a three-part series on Japanese hair art, we visit the studio of a father-and-son team in Kyoto, making wigs for the city’s geishas
By Makoto Kikuchi Published
-
Azza Fahmy imbues the traditional Egyptian kirdan with modern design codes
Azza Fahmy reinterprets the multilayered necklace for her new jewellery collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Studio Tropicana, Switzerland and Italy: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Based in Switzerland and Italy, Studio Tropicana is part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Royal Academy’s Herzog & de Meuron show in London spotlights architecture for care
The Royal Academy of Arts launches its Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in London; we speak to them about the show, their approach to healthcare architecture and caring, and their rich body of work
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams Published
-
Herzog & de Meuron and Piet Oudolf unveil Philadelphia’s Calder Gardens design
Herzog & de Meuron and Piet Oudolf's design for the new Calder Gardens in downtown Philadelphia is set to be a tranquil tribute to artist Alexander Calder
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Heir lift: a Swiss architect rebuilds a family legacy in St Moritz
By Sophie Lovell Published
-
Cascading terraces define this concrete apartment building in Basel
A minimalist concrete apartment building in Switzerland features cascading terraces to a design by architects KohlerStraumann
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Airport jetty by RSHP provides a polychromatic welcome to Switzerland
The Aile Est, or East Wing, at Geneva Airport, a dramatic, polychromatic jetty, is the newest project by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners in Switzerland
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Audemars Piguet factory completes in the Jura mountains
Kuník de Morsier architects is behind the brand new addition to the Audemars Piguet headquarters complex in Switzerland, the Manufacture des Saignoles
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
AstraZeneca’s Discovery Centre is ‘a landscape of different situations’
Tour AstraZeneca's brand new research and development hub, The Discovery Centre, designed by Herzog & de Meuron in Cambridge, UK
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated