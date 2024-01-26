An Uetikon house embraces minimalism, light, and its Swiss lake views

This Uetikon residence sets itself apart from traditional Swiss housing. Designed by Mexican studio Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados (PPAA), it was conceived to contemplate nature from every angle, its windows framing the extensive views. At the same time, the thoroughly contemporary home is a nod to minimalist architecture, its simple, cubic volumes inviting light into the building through large windows that look out towards the surrounding Lake Zurich vistas.

Explore Uetikon residence by PPAA

The residence is set amid trees and neighbouring homes in sparsely built plots, and blends into its green context with two volumes that link together while taking in the panoramic views of the surrounding nature.

PPAA was founded in 2018 by Pablo Pérez Palacios. The architecture studio, based in Mexico City, made sure that this project gets 'lost' in its surroundings, remaining discreet, with clean lines and a pared-down interior design.

The façade blends two key materials, crisp concrete and warm, light-coloured wood. Its contemporary shapes feature various openings that enhance natural light inside and make the most of the site's slope and location.

The communal spaces (the living room, dining room and kitchen) are open plan, drawing the residents' eye outwards, towards the natural scenery. The lake was the main inspiration for the home, and the water element is referenced in a mirror pool feature in the garden.

Inside, light bounces off white walls, creating optical illusions and blurring the lines between the indoors and the surrounding landscape. Meanwhile, the bedrooms are strategically positioned to lap up the lakeside views, and to connect with nature.

The house ‘takes advantage of its topography and offers breathtaking sightlines of the surroundings and most specifically of the lake. Its design maximises the views and creates a seamless connection with nature,' writes Pérez Palacios.

Focusing on the surrounding context is a trademark for PPAA, and an approach they previously demonstrated with Echegaray, a minimalist Mexican home that drew on its rocky terrain. The Uetikon house is PPAA’s first residential project in Europe, and no doubt, the first of many to come.

ppaa.mx