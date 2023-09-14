CERN Science Gateway: behind the scenes at Renzo Piano’s campus in Geneva
CERN Science Gateway by Renzo Piano Building Workshop announces opening date in Switzerland, heralding a new era for groundbreaking innovation
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The CERN Science Gateway in Geneva, designed by master architect Renzo Piano and his Building Workshop in collaboration with Brodbeck Roulet Architectes Associés, has been announced to open officially on 8 October 2023. The new facility, part of the CERN campus in Switzerland, is entirely dedicated to learning, outreach and science education, set to act as a beacon that celebrates research and innovation, as well as deep knowledge in the field.
CERN Science Gateway: a place for learning
The beauty of science is meant to be front and centre in the function and displays of the new centre. This is a structure conceived as a symbol, advertising its use and hoping to inspire younger generations towards the incredible scope and unparalleled opportunities within the scientific fields. As a result, parts of the new complex have been paying tribute to CERN’s unique, well known facilities, such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest particle accelerator.
Piano's signature combination of surfaces in glass and metal, shaped in high tech aesthetics using 21st century technology, was enlisted to craft a series of spaces: exhibition areas, laboratories for visitors of all ages to experiment in, and a 900-people strong auditorium for large scale events for both specialists and the wider public.
CERN Science Gateway's architecture was conceived to be as open and approachable as the programming inside it – transparency being a key part of the concept, alongside its cutting-edge systems.
The project's expansive 'village' of volumes comprises the 'Bridge', an elevated route connecting all different pavilions; the 'Photovoltaic collectors', an energy-producing roof system hovering above the three main pavilions in the complex; the 'Tunnels', two raised tubes containing exhibition space; and the 'Forest', a layer of nature overlaid across the entire venue, bringing everything together in a sea of greenery that unifies nature and human science.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
‘Bring No Clothes’: Charleston exhibition undresses the myths surrounding the Bloomsbury group
At Charleston’s new Lewes gallery, curator Charlie Porter uses clothing as a way to retell stories about the Bloomsbury group and its radical protagonists – from Virginia Woolf to Duncan Grant
By Jack Moss Published
-
Twenty emerging designers interpret the ashtray
Ashtrays by emerging designers are the subject of ‘Feu!’, a project by French collective Meet Met Met
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Madelon Vriesendorp’s ‘sculptural interventions and playful ideas’ at The Cosmic House
A Madelon Vriesendorp exhibition opens at The Cosmic House in London, surprising and delighting visitors with its ‘sculptural interventions and playful ideas‘
By Will Jennings Published
-
Herzog & de Meuron’s SIP Main Campus weaves together nature and sculptural concrete
SIP Main Campus, a new workspace by Herzog & de Meuron, completes on the Swiss-French border
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio Tropicana, Switzerland and Italy: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Based in Switzerland and Italy, Studio Tropicana is part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Heir lift: a Swiss architect rebuilds a family legacy in St Moritz
By Sophie Lovell Published
-
Cascading terraces define this concrete apartment building in Basel
A minimalist concrete apartment building in Switzerland features cascading terraces to a design by architects KohlerStraumann
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Airport jetty by RSHP provides a polychromatic welcome to Switzerland
The Aile Est, or East Wing, at Geneva Airport, a dramatic, polychromatic jetty, is the newest project by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners in Switzerland
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Renzo Piano’s GES-2 V-A-C House of Culture opens in Moscow
The V-A-C Foundation celebrates its new design by Renzo Piano – the GES-2 House of Culture in Moscow, set in a former power station
By Amah-Rose Abrams Last updated
-
Audemars Piguet factory completes in the Jura mountains
Kuník de Morsier architects is behind the brand new addition to the Audemars Piguet headquarters complex in Switzerland, the Manufacture des Saignoles
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Fiat’s iconic modernist factory hosts new urban oasis
Fiat’s former Lingotto factory and test track are transformed into Europe’s largest hanging garden – a new urban oasis for Turin
By Jonathan Bell Last updated