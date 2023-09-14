CERN Science Gateway: behind the scenes at Renzo Piano’s campus in Geneva

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The CERN Science Gateway in Geneva, designed by master architect Renzo Piano and his Building Workshop in collaboration with Brodbeck Roulet Architectes Associés, has been announced to open officially on 8 October 2023. The new facility, part of the CERN campus in Switzerland, is entirely dedicated to learning, outreach and science education, set to act as a beacon that celebrates research and innovation, as well as deep knowledge in the field.

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

CERN Science Gateway: a place for learning

The beauty of science is meant to be front and centre in the function and displays of the new centre. This is a structure conceived as a symbol, advertising its use and hoping to inspire younger generations towards the incredible scope and unparalleled opportunities within the scientific fields. As a result, parts of the new complex have been paying tribute to CERN’s unique, well known facilities, such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest particle accelerator.

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

Piano's signature combination of surfaces in glass and metal, shaped in high tech aesthetics using 21st century technology, was enlisted to craft a series of spaces: exhibition areas, laboratories for visitors of all ages to experiment in, and a 900-people strong auditorium for large scale events for both specialists and the wider public.

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

CERN Science Gateway's architecture was conceived to be as open and approachable as the programming inside it – transparency being a key part of the concept, alongside its cutting-edge systems.

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

The project's expansive 'village' of volumes comprises the 'Bridge', an elevated route connecting all different pavilions; the 'Photovoltaic collectors', an energy-producing roof system hovering above the three main pavilions in the complex; the 'Tunnels', two raised tubes containing exhibition space; and the 'Forest', a layer of nature overlaid across the entire venue, bringing everything together in a sea of greenery that unifies nature and human science.

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

(Image credit: Paul Clemence)

sciencegateway.cern

rpbw.com