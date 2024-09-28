A Kumagaya House in Saitama is a modest family home subdivided by a soaring interior

At just under 108 sq m, the Kumagaya House in Saitama, capital city of Japan’s Saitama Prefecture, conforms to the country’s compact, space-saving approach to private architectural design. Designed by Hiroo Okubo of the Tokyo-based studio Chop+Archi, the modest family house actually strives to push against the norm.

The Kumagaya House is raised up above a storage area (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

Tour this modern Kumagaya House

As Okubo notes, ‘the nuclear family structure, which the anthropologist George Murdock argued was universal, has been the predominant family structure in Japan since the postwar period’. Japan is no stranger to shifting demographics, however, and with this in mind, Okubo sought to create a plan that ‘released the pressure on families to be constantly united’.

The house is divided by the central void in the roofspace (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

This was a tall order within such a small floorplan. The house is arranged as a cube, elevated up above a concrete sub-basement that serves as a storage spaces to keep the main living spaces and bedrooms as clutter free as possible. To achieve this, the house has a cruciform void space at its heart, a geometrically precise subdivision of the square plan that sees the first floor reach right up to the timber roof space thanks to two wedge shaped sections removed from the second-floor plan.

A double-height space is at the heart of the house (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

Access is up some steps to the raised ground floor, which is divided into two halves. One half with a living room and kitchen, the other with a dining space, laundry, bathroom and staircase. The entrance hall and terrace bisect the two sections. Up the staircase, two double bedrooms flank either side of the staircase, whilst the other half of the house is the upper level of the double height living space.

The main entrance, with living/kitchen space to the left, dining room to the right and the central covered terrace straight ahead (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

Between the two sections is a private balcony that runs east west along the length of the house, hidden from view by the pitched roof. Up here there are also twin loft mezzanines above the living space, left open but accessible to increase the floor area.

The open terrace on the upper floor bisects the roof structure (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

‘The layout is reminiscent of the residential floor plan known as “ta-no-ji”,’ says the architect, explaining that the term refers to the Chinese character for ‘rice field’, a square divided into four parts by two intersecting lines. The Kumagaya House avoids creating any overlapping or conflicting by using the void as both a buffer and a link, a connecting device that also keeps the different quadrants of the house separate without compromising their views or access to outside space.

Views through the house, showing the void above the living area and one of the upstairs bedrooms (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

This takes us back to the tense cohabitation of the modern nuclear family. The void is ‘much like an air cushion’, Okubo suggests, ‘a buffer against friction among members of the household amid the pressure to constantly function as a cohesive unit’. Despite the house’s modest scale, the idea of ‘partitioning the space with air’ creates a spacious yet surprisingly private series of spaces. ‘It relaxes the atmosphere of the home, imbuing it with a sense of stability and balance,’ says the architect.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kumagaya House, Saitama, Japan by Hiroo Okubo / Chop+Archi (Image credit: Masao Nishikawa)

Structural engineering was by Shin Yokoo at OUVI and the house combines a reinforced concrete structure with exposed timber, especially in the monumental roof construction. The house has a minimalist aesthetic, with uncluttered planes, frameless glass and pared back details. Okubo trained as a furniture and product designer before turning to architect, but he retains an interest in creating furniture and products alongside his buildings.

ChopArchi.com