Imagine the Barbie Dream House was designed by an experimental Hungarian studio – the result might look something like Remise Rosa, a 2,500 sq m permanent timber complex in Zurich, conceived by Budapest-based Hello Wood.

The destination occupies a formerly abandoned railway site, breathing new life into it across three levels of open-air, year-round space comprising a restaurant, a beer garden, entertainment areas and relaxation spaces. Clad in an immediately arresting rosy pink, the structure makes no attempt to blend in – nor should it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

Behind the visual intrigue lies a rigorous technical framework. With Remise Rosa, the studio set out to demonstrate the extent of what timber can achieve in an urban environment. The entire structure is built from CLT (cross-laminated timber), chosen for its sustainability credentials – renewable, durable and well-suited to long-term urban use. Every component was manufactured to millimetre precision using CNC-based prefabrication, a process in which building elements are designed digitally and fabricated off-site before final assembly – allowing the entire complex to come together in just five months.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

Hello Wood has been active in Zurich since 2019, steadily shaping its neighbourhoods through projects including Urban Surf, a timber-clad surfing venue inspired by coastal landscapes; June & Julie, a seasonal pop-up bar blending architecture with nature; and Fräulein Holle, a public installation inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

But Remise Rosa represents something more. For CEO András Huszár, it is ‘the culmination of [the studio's] journey in the market – a permanent landmark where architecture is not merely the backdrop to a business, but its heart and soul’: ‘[It shows] what is possible when timber architecture meets a truly visionary business goal.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)

‘People feel special when they enter Remise Rosa; it's a space designed to bring out their inner child,’ adds lead architect Balázs Szelecsényi. ‘The project proves that visionary architecture can inspire, strengthen community and also be good for business.’

The space is unabashedly photogenic, turning heads and inviting exploration, and a reminder that serious architecture and genuine joy are far from mutually exclusive.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Hello Wood)