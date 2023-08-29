Public by Design: Exhibit Columbus 2023 opening weekend launches

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Exhibit Columbus 2023, the architecture festival’s fourth edition, is aptly named ‘Public by Design’ – and opened this past weekend (25-26 August 2023), featuring a total of 13 public art and architecture installations in and around downtown Columbus, Indiana. A range of different groups – architecture practitioners, academics, students, artists, designers and more – have created the pieces, around the festival's key pillars, which span community, education, interdisciplinarity, cities and the architecture realm.

Designed by the Public being installed at Library Plaza and the Bartholomew County Public Library for Exhibit Columbus 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Exhibit Columbus 2023: Public by Design

The festival's prestigious J Irwin and Xenia S Miller Prize recognises national and international practices whose work reflects the Millers’ commitment to the transformative power of design within public spaces. This year’s four recipients, and their respective pieces, are:

– Tatiana Bilbao Estudio of Mexico City with community curator Jason Hatton for Designed by the Public, installed at Library Plaza and the Bartholomew County Public Library

– Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) of New York City with community curator Dave Hayward's InterOculus set at The Commons

– Port of Philadelphia and Chicago with community curator Dan Mustard for their The Plot Project at Mill Race Center

– Studio Zewde of Harlem, New York City with community curator Mark Jones, who created Echoes of the Hill at Mill Race Park.

InterOculus being installed at The Commons (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

The festival also announced seven University Design Fellows, who were tasked with activating the historic core of downtown Columbus, based on recommendations from the 2021 Downtown Activation Study, developed by James Lima Planning and Development (JLP+D) and supported by the City of Columbus and a National Endowment for the Arts 'Our Town’ grant.

The Plot Project at Mill Race Center (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

These participants span institutions across the country – such as the University of Illinois, Syracuse University School of Architecture, and Iowa State University School of Design in Columbus – and bring together teams selected via an open-call exhibition. Here, university professors drew on their research-based practice to craft installations spread across select town sites – from Hotel Indigo to Ovation Plaza.

Echoes of the Hill being installed at Mill Race Park (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Cummins Parking Garage, East is the site for Machi, a piece designed by the High School Design Team, a group of students that composed a streetscape of movable chairs, tables and other furniture to enrich the open space. 'In Japanese, 街 (Machi) signifies a busy downtown area or main street,' they explained.

PIPE UP! (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

On the morning of Saturday 25 August, a tour of all the exhibition sites allowed residents and visitors from across the country and around the world to interact with the participants. Communication designer Chris Grimley of OverUnder in Boston, MA, who designed Signals, the graphic design and wayfinding system for the Public by Design installations, was also present.

A Carousel for Columbus mural painting at Exhibit Columbus 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Later in the day, activations featuring exhibition participants energised various installations, including a saxophone set at Side Effects and a game day at Ground Rules – inviting the crowds to take part in the action.

Machi being installed at Cummins Parking Garage, East (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Columbus’ icon of modernist architecture First Christian Church served at the site for the mid-afternoon programme of Curatorial Conversations, featuring the entire curatorial team of Paola Aguirre of Borderless Studio; Chris Merritt, landscape architect at Merritt Chase; Lauren M Pacheco, civic and cultural artist at Steel Studio Foundation; designer, writer and educator Bryony Roberts; Raymund Ryan, curator at large at The Heinz Architectural Center at Carnegie Museum of Art; and Holly Warren, assistant director for the Arts, Economic and Sustainable Development Department at the City of Bloomington, Indiana.

The city's past, present and future were discussed, alongside a broader debate around planning and placemaking in the 21st-century urban space.

Machi installation at Cummins Parking Garage, East (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Rock the Block, a block party and dance show held near InterOculus at the intersection of 4th Street and Washington Street, capped off the opening of the Exhibit Columbus 2023 exhibition on Saturday night.

Chris Grimley of OverUnder, based in Boston, MA, at Exhibit Columbus 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

'This exhibition shows how working together in the public realm with art and architecture allows us to achieve a purpose much greater than we can alone,' said Richard McCoy, executive director of the Landmark Columbus Foundation, the non-profit organisation behind Exhibit Columbus. 'Our curatorial team has taken a unique approach to get here, one that combines deep connections within our community with international expertise to shepherd this exhibition into existence.'

InterOculus installation in progress (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

A Carousel for Columbus, installation in progress (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)

Designed by the Public installation in progress (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation)