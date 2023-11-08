One Casson Square penthouse is the perfect setting to enjoy iconic London views
The One Casson Square penthouse interior by designer Portia Fox has been revealed in London, filled with bespoke furniture and captivating art
When it comes to London views, it is hard to get more iconic than the One Casson Square penthouse. Vistas of The Shard from your bathtub? The London Eye shimmering in the background as you entertain your guests? Breakfast coffee while gazing at the Houses of Parliament? Check, check, check. And now, the expansive residence in London's South Bank has just revealed its new, specially commissioned interiors by designer Portia Fox.
One Casson Square penthouse: interior revealed
Fox's concept takes the bespoke approach to a new level, as the designer crafted her compositions to include a wealth of custom-made furniture and products, which were created and made to exact specifications for the penthouse. With some 3,100 sq m to play with, the possibilities to think outside the box and produce something special were ample.
'By capitalising on the extraordinary views across the London skyline, which take in every recognisable landmark, as our main source of inspiration, we have cultivated a space that consistently complements its surroundings,' says Fox. 'Here, the owner can still appreciate scenes of the urban bustle outside the apartment whilst also enjoying being above it all. The penthouse has a unique feel that is part New York high-rise sophistication and part a hub of culture and creativity that so defines this stretch of the South Bank.'
A soft, nature-inspired colour palette creates a sophisticated backdrop for specific pieces of art and furniture to pop – without distracting from the apartment's 360-degree views.
One-of-a-kind artworks include bedside tables in the master bedroom, manufactured by the Treeslounge workshop; plush rugs throughout the apartment, made by London-based atelier Holland Cassidy; a statement dining table and console table from specialist furniture maker Novocastrian; and a set of pippy oak bedside tables in the guest bedroom made from timber from fallen trees in London, by sustainable design house Process Studio. Most of the items were built in the UK.
Melanie Conway, director of residential sales at Canary Wharf Group, said: 'The Portia Fox Penthouse is a special apartment that will captivate potential purchasers with a design that is a reflection of the South Bank and the modern lifestyle at this level. The views on offer are unparalleled and the penthouse offers the rare quality of presenting these stunning vistas from every side. We’ve been sure to wait until the apartment was ready until we released it onto the market and are excited to show it to a growing collection of would-be purchasers.'
One Casson Square is developed by Braeburn Estates, a joint venture between Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company and Canary Wharf Group plc.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
